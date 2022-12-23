live

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Manish Pandey and Jason Holder are the two big names LSG released ahead of the auction.

Live, IPL 2023 Auction, Lucknow Super Giants

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Like Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants also made their IPL debut last season and finished a creditable in top four. Led by KL Rahul, LSG chose to keep their majority of the Indians and released the likes of Jason Holder and Manish Pandey among the notable names. Like most of the franchises, LSG need a an all-rounder and would be vying for the services of Ben Stokes, considering his relationship with owner Sanjiv Goenka. They would also like to find replacement for Dushmantha Chameera.

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Remaining Purse: INR 23.35 Crore

Released Players: Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Andrew Tye, Shahbaz Nadeem and Ankit Rajpoot.

Current Squad: KL Rahul (C, wk), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.













