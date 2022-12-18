HomeNationalLucknow University Bans Movement of In-campus Students after 10 PM
Lucknow University Bans Movement of In-campus Students after 10 PM

By admin
The Lucknow University on Sunday issued a notification restricting the movement of in-campus hostel students  after 10 pm.

Noida: The Lucknow University on Sunday issued a notification restricting the movement of in-campus hostel students  after 10 pm. As per the official notice released by Lucknow University students will not be allowed to enter or leave the hostel premises post 10.00 pm. The ban on movement of in-campus students comes days after a clash broke out between the hostellers of Lucknow University and the Uttar Pradesh police

“All the students of Ubhaya Campus of Lucknow University are hereby informed that entry and exit are completely prohibited for all the hostelites after 10 pm at night. If any student violates the rule then he/she shall be subjected to disciplinary proceedings,” read the official notice of Lucknow University.

The notice was issued after a few students left the hostel at 1:30 am on Friday, where they got involved in a face-off with police officials. The students had claimed to have gone outside to have tea. It is alleged that the officers hit the group of students as a result of which three of the students got injured.

Earlier on December 9,  LU had banned all celebrations in the canteens , a day after two groups of students clashed at the commerce canteen during a birthday party. The proctor’s office has issued directives to ban all kinds of celebrations and has issued mandatory guidelines for all canteen owners to ensure the law-and-order situation was maintained.




