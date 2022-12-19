Lucknow University Prohibits Students’ Entry and Exit From Girl Hostels After 8 PM

Lucknow University Update: Lucknow University (LU) on Monday issued a notification restricting the movement in the girls’ hostel after 8:00 PM.

Lucknow University Update: Lucknow University (LU) on Monday issued a notification restricting the movement in the girls’ hostel after 8:00 PM. This comes a day after the University administration prohibited the movement of students to and from all hostels after 10:00 PM. Now, with the latest order, the girl’s hostel at the University will not allow entry and exit after 8:00 PM.

In its order, LU stated that it would take strict action against students who did not follow the rules. News agency ANI shared the University order and tweeted, “University of Lucknow administration prohibits movement of girl students to and from the girl hostel after 8 pm.”

Uttar Pradesh | University of Lucknow administration prohibits movement of girl students to and from the girl hostel after 8 pm. pic.twitter.com/t6HTaUNOHX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2022

“It is informed to the resident students of all the boys hostels located in Ubhay campus of Lucknow University that coming out of the hostel after 10.00 pm is strictly prohibited. Similarly, it is informed to the inmates of all the girl’s hostels located in Ubhay campus that coming out of the hostel after 8 pm is completely prohibited,” read the official notice of Lucknow University.

“Therefore, it is informed to all the resident students located in the Umay campus of Lucknow University, that they should try to ensure compliance of the above arrangement. If any student is found violating the said system, strict disciplinary action will be taken against him as per rules,” the notice further reads. As per the local media reports, the restriction on in-campus student movement comes just days after a clash broke out between Lucknow University hostellers and Uttar Pradesh police.

What Happened On December 09?

Earlier on December 09, Lucknow University banned all celebrations in the canteens, a day after two groups of students clashed at the commerce canteen during a birthday party. The proctor’s office has issued directives to ban all kinds of celebrations and has issued mandatory guidelines for all canteen owners to ensure the law-and-order situation was maintained. “It has come to light that during celebrations at canteens students enter into fights or arguments that disrupts campus discipline. It has been decided that the owners will ensure no celebrations are held at the canteen. If students insist or force, then the canteen owner must inform the proctor’s office,” chief proctor Prof Rakesh Dwivedi was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

