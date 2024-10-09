Home

News

According to the police the assailant murdered the minor girl after sexually assaulting her and dumped the body on the roof of a nearby factory.

Ludhiana SHOCKER! Naked body of 6-year-old found wrapped in blanket in Fauji Colony; police suspect murder after rape

A 6-years-old girl was found murdered in Fauji Colony of Moti Nagar area on Tuesday morning. The naked body of the minor girl was found wrapped in a blanket and she was thrown from the third floor of a labour quarter after murder, according to the police. The prima facie also suggested that the girl was raped before murder. The minor girl had moved with her parents and grandmother to a labor quarter in Fauji Colony, Ludhiana, less than a month ago. Her parents, both factory workers, would leave for work in the morning, and the girl’s grandmother was responsible for looking after her during the day.

On Tuesday, as per the routine, both the parents left the house in the morning and the girl was with her grandmother. She fed her and dressed her up. At around 11 AM, the grandmother realized that the girl was missing. She started searching for her in the labour quarter but to no avail. Thereafter she went to the roof top of the labour quarter to find her when she saw that the girl’s body was thrown on the tin roof of an adjoining factory.

Inspector Varinderpal Singh, SHO, Moti Nagar police station, said the girl was playing near her labour quarter when she suddenly went missing. “Prima facie she was raped and murdered. Probably she suffered a head injury after being thrown from a height,” he added.

An FIR under sections 103 (murder), 63 (rape), 66 (causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim) of BNS and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered at Moti Nagar police station. Neighbours are being questioned, the police said.











