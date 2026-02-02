DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LUMA Vision Ltd., a leader in next-generation cardiac 4D navigation and imaging, today announced that its proprietary VERAFEYE™ System will be showcased in a recorded clinical case presentation on Friday, February 6, at the upcoming AF Symposium, the world’s premier scientific meeting dedicated to atrial fibrillation. The case will be presented by Ante Anić, MD, EP Lab Director at University Hospital Split, and was performed as part of a clinical study evaluating VERAFEYE’s performance in real-world ablation workflows. “The LUMA Vision VERAFEYE System has performed extremely well during our initial 15-case series at our center,” said Dr. Anić. “Its ability to rapidly generate high-quality digital anatomy and provide real-time 2D visualization has meaningfully streamlined our procedures. I’m excited to share our experience with the global EP community.” The VERAFEYE System is uniquely designed as an open, AI-driven imaging and navigation platform, integrating high-resolution 2D and 4D intracardiac imaging with automatically generated digital anatomy of both atria — created from a single right-atrial acquisition. This approach delivers real-time, four-dimensional visualization of the beating heart and enables a streamlined two-catheter ablation workflow, improving procedural efficiency and precision in a variety of procedures. Key features of the VERAFEYE System include:
LUMA Vision is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with key operations in Munich, Germany. The company designs and develops next-generation cardiac visualization and navigation systems that empower clinicians to see and treat with unmatched precision. VERAFEYE™, LUMA Vision’s flagship platform, delivers a real-time, 360° intracardiac view with an unprecedented field of visualization, redefining procedural accuracy in electrophysiology and structural heart interventions. Founded by CEO Fionn Lahart and CTO Christoph Hennersperger, LUMA Vision is committed to transforming cardiac care through innovation that improves outcomes and saves lives. Learn more at www.lumavision.com SOURCE LUMA Vision
- 2D and 4D imaging from a single catheter
- AI-driven, CT-quality anatomical model creation in ~60 seconds for both atria from a central right-atrial position
- Digital steering of 2D and 4D imaging
- Automated 2D view-plane ablation catheter tracking for continuous contact confirmation
- In-field control of all system features
- Magnetic- and image-based tracking capabilities
