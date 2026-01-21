Recognized by Beauty News NYC and MedEsthetics for Clinical-Grade Skincare Innovation

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Jan. 21, 2026



Pictured: The Glow Between Kit, a curated at-home skincare set designed to keep skin radiant, hydrated, and refreshed between professional aesthetic treatments.



GlowPin is an easy-to-use, at-home skincare device designed to gently stimulate and exfoliate the skin, and enhance the absorption of skincare products-helping reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion with consistent use.



[email protected]

/PRNewswire/ —, created by, the medical aesthetics brand known for its industry-leading professional PDO threads and skin boosters, today announces multiple industry awards and recognitions across beauty and professional aesthetics, underscoring the brand’s commitment to clinically backed, high-performance skincare.LúmEnvy Skincare by PDO Max was named Best Medical-Grade Skincare Line in the 2025 MedEsthetics Readers’ Choice Awards, an honor recognizing the most effective and innovative medical-grade skincare lines designed to address a wide range of skin concerns through scientifically backed formulations. The award highlights LúmEnvy’s medical-grade, at-home skincare offerings, which feature ingredients such as PDRN and Centella Asiatica and are designed to deliver professional facial results without downtime.In addition, two individual LúmEnvy products — the Glowpin and Glass Skin Brightening Serum — were also recognized in the 2025 MedEsthetics Readers’ Choice Awards, further spotlighting the brand’s impact within the professional aesthetics community. Separately, LúmEnvy’s Glow Between Ritual Kit was selected as a 2025 Beauty News NYC Editor’s Choice Award winner for Best Science-Based Luxe Skincare by Beauty News NYC. The Beauty News NYC Editor’s Choice Awards celebrate excellence across the beauty industry, spotlighting products that exemplify innovation, clean formulations, and high performance. Designed to support skin health between professional treatments and at-home care, LúmEnvy Skincare focuses on clinically informed formulations and intentional application tools. The Glow Between Ritual Kit includes the Glass Skin Brightening Serum with PDRN, hydrating masks, and the Glowpin applicator, a microneedling-inspired tool intended to enhance topical absorption. “These recognitions reflect the foundation of the LúmEnvy brand — clinically informed formulations designed to deliver meaningful results,” said Giovanna McCarthy, Founder of PDO Max. “Being acknowledged by both beauty editors and the professional aesthetics community reinforces the importance of science-led skincare that supports skin health both in and out of the treatment room.” To learn more about the Beauty News NYC Editor’s Choice Awards, visit, and to learn more about the MedEsthetics Readers’ Choice Awards, visit. The Glow Between Ritual Kit is available at, and is affiliate-friendly through Skimlinks.Founded in 2017 by Giovanna McCarthy, PDO Max is a women-led medical aesthetics company that designs and manufactures FDA-cleared PDO thread-in-cannula devices for soft tissue approximation and clinical-grade topical skin boosters. PDO Max supports aesthetic practices across the U.S. through training, device innovation, and science-based skincare.Diana DalyPDO Max V.P Marketing800-670-0225 SOURCE PDO Max