Tuesday, November 8, 2022
National

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Will Be Visible Tonight At THESE Places In India TIME And Complete List INSIDE

Today, November 8 evening, will be the last lunar eclipse of the year.

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Will Be Visible Tonight At THESE Places In India, TIME And Complete List INSIDE (Representational Image: freepik)

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Today, November 8 evening, will be the last lunar eclipse of the year. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country and a partial lunar eclipse in the rest of the cities. There will be a total of four eclipses in 2023 next year. Don’t miss the chance to see the lunar eclipse today. This eclipse will be visible only with a moonrise. The lunar eclipse will start at 4.23 pm in Itanagar, 5.28 in Delhi, and 6.01 in Mumbai and will remain till 6.19 pm.

According to Dr Rajendra Gupta, Superintendent of Jiwaji Observatory of Ujjain, the lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country, in the nearby cities of Kolkata, Kohima, Patna, Puri, Ranchi, Itanagar, and partial lunar eclipse in the rest of India. The moon will appear red where there will be a total eclipse. From 4.23 pm onwards, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The lunar eclipse will end at 6.19 pm. After this, the shadow lunar eclipse will start and it will remain till 7.26 pm.

What Time Is the Eclipse?

Starts                                      13:32 IST

Partial Starts                      14:39 IST

Total Starts                          15:46 IST

Maximum                             16:29 IST

Total Ends                            17:11 IST

Partial Ends                         18:19 IST

Ends                                         19:26 IST

Total Lunar Eclipse will be seen from Eastern and North East India

The total lunar eclipse will start at 3.46 PM IST. So when moon rises in India, it would be under eclipse. Nowhere in India the start of the eclipse would be visible.

In Eastern and North-Eastern India, people will see the moon coming out of the eclipse from 5.11 PM when the Total Eclipse ends.

In other parts of the country, people will only be able to see the partial eclipse, because the moon will be below the horizon.

Place                       Moonrise Time      Total Eclipse                    Partial Eclipse

Agartala                     16:38                             Visible                                    Visible

Ahmadabad               17:56                     Moon below horizon                   Visible

Aizawl                         16:32                             Visible                                    Visible

Bangalore                    17:50                      Moon below horizon                 Visible

Bhopal                         17:36                      Moon below horizon                  Visible

Bhubaneswar             17:06                             Visible                                    Visible

Chandigarh                 17:23                      Moon below horizon                  Visible

Chennai                        17:39                      Moon below horizon                 Visible

Dehradun                    17:22                      Moon below horizon                  Visible

Delhi                             17:29                      Moon below horizon                  Visible

Dibrugarh                    16:17                             Visible                                     Visible

Gangtok                        16:44                            Visible                                     Visible

Guwahati                      16:34                             Visible                                    Visible

Hyderabad                   17:40                     Moon below horizon                   Visible

Imphal                           16:26                             Visible                                    Visible

Itanagar                         16:24                             Visible                                    Visible

Jaipur                             17:37                      Moon below horizon                  Visible

Kohima                          16:24                             Visible                                    Visible

Kolkata                           16:52                            Visible                                    Visible

Lucknow                         17:16                      Moon below horizon                 Visible

Mumbai                          18:01                      Moon below horizon                 Visible

Panaji                              17:59                      Moon below horizon                  Visible

Patna                               17:01                           Visible                                      Visible

Raipur                             17:22                      Moon below horizon                 Visible

Ranchi                             17:03                            Visible                                    Visible

Shillong                          16:33                             Visible                                    Visible

Shimla                             17:24                      Moon below horizon                  Visible

Silvassa                           17:58                        Moon below horizon                 Visible

Srinagar                          17:29                      Moon below horizon                   Visible

Thiruvananthapuram   17:58                      Moon below horizon                   Visible

Varanasi                           17:10                                Visible                                 Visible




Published Date: November 8, 2022 7:06 AM IST



Updated Date: November 8, 2022 8:09 AM IST





Lunar Eclipse 2022, Lunar Eclipse, Itanagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kohima, Patna, Puri, Ranchi, Itanagar, partial lunar eclipse, moon, Total Lunar Eclipse, Agartala, blood moon total lunar eclipse 2022, lunar eclipse 2022 texas, lunar eclipse 2022 time, lunar eclipse 2022 november 8, lunar eclipse 2022 november, lunar eclipse 2022 usa, lunar eclipse 2022 india, lunar eclipse 2022 time in usa, lunar eclipse 2022 time in usa, lunar eclipse 2022 astrology, lunar eclipse 2022 aries, lunar eclipse 2022 aquarius, all lunar eclipse 2022, lunar eclipse 2022 blood moon, lunar eclipse 2022 best time to see, lunar eclipse 2022 best location, lunar eclipse 2022 blood moon meaning, blood moon lunar eclipse 2022, blood moon total lunar eclipse 2022 time, best place to see lunar eclipse 2022, blood lunar eclipse 2022 time, blood moon total lunar eclipse 2022 astrology, blood moon
