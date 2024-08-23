Luxury Wedding Photography Brand WeddingNama bags Gold and Silver Trophy at WOW Awards 2024

Luxury wedding photography brand WeddingNama recently won both Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious WOW Awards in Mumbai. While the Gold trophy was awarded to WeddingNama for their exceptional work in the Pre-Wedding / Social Celebration Photography category, the Silver trophy recognized their outstanding work in the Photography of a Social / Wedding Celebration category.

Borne out of a passion for documenting love stories, WeddingNama aims at amplifying the soul stories behind couples, via a masterful blend of human touch, contemporary portraiture, and photojournalistic storytelling. With its Co-Founders Ankita Asthana and Akash Agarwal at the helm, it has won various prestigious awards and recognitions, chief among which also include the Junebug’s Best of the Best Wedding award. Apart from this, other notable achievements include Ankita Asthana being named among the Top 10 wedding photographers in the world by the Wedding Photojournalist Association (WPJA) in 2022 and 2023, and also serving as a judge for Fearless Photography Awards 2024. WeddingNama has also won the WeddingSutra 2020 Award for Best Wedding Ceremony and the GIWA Gold.

Expressing their delight at their newest achievement, Ankita Asthana, Co-Founder, WeddingNama said, “We are elated at being recognized for our work, and after a rigorous two-round jury process, we are proud to have won accolades in two distinct categories. The WOW Awards 2024, celebrated experiential agencies finest work in weddings, celebrations, and social events, honoring exceptional creativity and execution in the industry and we were thrilled to be a part of such a prestigious event. For us, doing justice to each couple’s love story takes center stage as we aim to expand our horizons even further.“

Looking to the future, WeddingNama’s Ankita and Akash envision making it an internationally renowned brand, with a mission to create timeless visual legacies that couples can revisit and share with loved ones for generations. They imagine future generations, like a grandchild, flipping through a beautifully crafted wedding album, and being transported back in time by the magic of timeless memories captured by flawless photography and videography; every wedding being photographed as a story told with love, care, and dedication.

Instagram of WeddingNama: www.instagram.com/weddingnama/hl=en

About WeddingNama

WeddingNama, born from the unified vision of Ankita Asthana and Akash Agarwal, started as more than just a business venture-it was a labour of love. Founded in 2012, the journey began with two passionate individuals driven by a desire to immortalize love stories through their lenses. Their mutual dream led to the creation of WeddingNama, a name now synonymous with luxury wedding photography and cinematography in India and beyond.

A pioneer in its category of capturing weddings with a unique blend of artistry and storytelling, WeddingNamas dedication to quality over quantity became its hallmark, with its portfolio including weddings at some of the world’s most opulent venues like Umaid Bhawan Palace, The Oberoi Udaivilas, and Emirates Palace among others. This opened doors to more international opportunities, spanning diverse regions from the Middle East and Europe to the USA and Australia. Looking to the future, WeddingNama aims to expand its horizons even further with a mission to create timeless visual legacies that couples can revisit and share with loved ones for generations. Every wedding photographed as a story told with love, care, and dedication