MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nation Health MD introduces a dual-action formula targeting lymphatic stagnation and fluid retention through traditional botanicals. Lymph MD, one of the most popular supplements from Nation Health MD, combines Cleavers Extract and Echinacea Purpurea to support the body’s natural lymphatic drainage and detoxification pathways. Unlike the cardiovascular system, which relies on the heart to circulate blood, the lymphatic system has no central pump. This essential network depends entirely on physical movement and proper nutrition to transport fluid and waste throughout the body. When movement decreases and toxin exposure increases, lymphatic stagnation can occur, often resulting in fluid retention, persistent fatigue, and diminished immune function. How Lymph MD Supports Lymphatic Flow Nation Health MD Lymph MD addresses these concerns through two complementary botanical extracts working in targeted synergy:
Nation Health MD
+1 (800) 490-3169
[email protected]
10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110 SOURCE Nation Health MD
- Cleavers Extract (Galium aparine) – This traditional herb acts as a natural tonic that supports the movement of stagnant fluid from tissues back into circulation for proper elimination through the body’s detoxification pathways.
- Echinacea Purpurea – Beyond its well-known immune applications, Echinacea supports immune cell activity within the lymph nodes themselves, helping the body process what the lymphatic system collects.
