MANASSAS, Va.

Feb. 3, 2026

Cleavers Extract ( Galium aparine ) – This traditional herb acts as a natural tonic that supports the movement of stagnant fluid from tissues back into circulation for proper elimination through the body’s detoxification pathways.

This traditional herb acts as a natural tonic that supports the movement of stagnant fluid from tissues back into circulation for proper elimination through the body’s detoxification pathways. Echinacea Purpurea – Beyond its well-known immune applications, Echinacea supports immune cell activity within the lymph nodes themselves, helping the body process what the lymphatic system collects.

/PRNewswire/ —, one of the most popular supplements from Nation Health MD, combinesandtoand detoxification pathways. Unlike the cardiovascular system, which relies on the heart to circulate blood, the. This essential network depends entirely onto transport fluid and waste throughout the body. When movement decreases and toxin exposure increases,can occur, often resulting in fluid retention, persistent fatigue, and diminished immune function.Nation Health MD Lymph MD addresses these concerns through two complementary botanical extracts working in targeted synergy:The formula's effectiveness comes from this intentional pairing. Cleavers Extract works to promote fluid movement through the lymphatic vessels, while Echinacea Purpurea supports immune responses at key lymph node sites. Together, these ingredients offer comprehensive support for the body's internal drainage system, addressing both flow and filtration. Lymph MD isunder strict quality standards and contains no artificial additives or fillers. Each batch undergoes rigorous testing to ensure purity and potency.