MAAC Hosted One of its Largest 3D Animation & VFX Seminar in Mumbai

MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity), a pioneer and a forerunner in high-end 3D animation & VFX training, recently orchestrated one of its most extensive Media & Entertainment seminars at the esteemed Rang Sharda, Auditorium in Mumbai. The event received an overwhelming response, with over 800+ students & 80+ industry participants from Mumbai converging under one roof to experience ‘MAAC Manifest‘ – among the largest 3D Animation & VFX seminar series in the city.

Students & industry together in MAAC Manifest

Distinguished industry experts from two of India’s foremost studios enthusiastically took on the role of facilitators, delivering groundbreaking sessions including Utilization of Visual Effects in films & cinemas and gaming technology.

Lamp lighting ceremony at the beginning of MAAC Manifest

During the seminar, students were privileged to receive firsthand insights from prominent industry experts. Sudhir Kamath, Chief Operating Officer of Nazara Technologies, shared his thoughts on the “Future of Gaming“, providing a comprehensive view of the industrys evolving landscape. Kabir Verma, CG Supervisor at ILM (Industrial Light and Magic), engaged the audience with a seminar on “Introduction to Film VFX” offering a glimpse into the world of cinematic visual effects. These sessions not only enrich students understanding but also inspired them to explore new horizons in animation and VFX.

The high point of the event was the felicitation of about 70+ alumni of MAAC, who are today working in India’s leading studios & production houses. These ex-students of MAAC were extremely thrilled to come back to their alma mater and share their wonderful journey from being a student at MAAC to now being an industry professional.

Talking about MAAC Manifest, Mr. Pravir Arora – Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd., said “MAAC Manifest holds significant importance as it facilitates student interaction with industry experts, providing firsthand insights and an opportunity to connect with alumni for career guidance. Our emphasis on industry interaction stands as a pivotal aspect of the life skills we impart to our students. In the ever-expanding AVGC industry, talent demand surges, and events like this are tailor-made to keep our students aligned with industry trends and ahead in their careers.”

According to “Realizing AVGC- XR Sector Potential in India” report by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in 2022, the AVGC sector currently engages nearly 185,000 professionals directly and an additional 30,000 indirectly. Nonetheless, in order to sustain its expansion, the industry is anticipated to necessitate approximately 2 million additional skilled workforces by 2030. The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector has witnessed remarkable acceleration, underscoring the imperative for a nurturing ecosystem to propel its advancement across the nation.

While regularly training students in various aspects of the Media & Entertainment Industry viz 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, Multimedia & Broadcast, MAAC believes that initiatives & platforms such as MAAC Manifest plays a far crucial role in not just skilling the youth, but also preparing them for a successful career in the AVGC Industry.

About MAAC

MAAC is India’s premier training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 and a major brand of Aptech Ltd, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers in India and abroad with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry-relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Multimedia, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala and Cosmos Maya amongst others.

For further information please visit – www.maacindia.com/Default.aspx.

