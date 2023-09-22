MAAC Introduced a First-of-its-kind, Gaming Tournament Titled, “MAAC Gaming League” (MGL)

MAAC, a premiere institute and a pioneer in the high-end Game Design, 3D Animation, Visual Effects and Digital Design training partnered with TWOB for a first-of-its-kind Gaming Tournament titled, “MAAC Gaming League” (MGL). The game played in the tournament was Free Fire by Garena.

MAAC Gaming League (MGL) powered by MAAC is a two-month long league full of excitement, suspense, fun and intense esports battle inviting over 20,000 registrations. The format of the show was divided into the following stages: Undergod Event, Showdown Event and Grand Finale. Undergod event saw the shortlisted players from the registered pool playing the game. Following the first round, was a Showdown event where 24 Free Fire professional teams played for a prize pool of 2 lacs. The gameplay was livestreamed on MAAC YouTube channel for a period of 15 days garnering a viewership of over 7,12,000 on MAAC India YouTube Channel.

What follows now is the Main Event/ Grand Finale with top 12 creators representing each region as captains of respective student teams helping the contestants win the title of the ‘Ultimate Gaming Entertainer‘. The professional Free Fire players too, will participate in the Grand Finale to clash with the winners of the Undergod Event. The Grand Finale will have Undergod teams mentored by Top Creators clash against the professional teams to win the title of ‘Ultimate Gaming Entertainer’. The winning team would be rewarded with the prize money of Rs. 2,00,000. The total prize pool for the tournament was Rs. 4,50,000.

MAAC, a premiere training institute in the high-end Game Design, 3D Animation, Visual Effects and Digital Design, launched MAAC Gaming League (MGL) considering the right fitment promoting gaming as a legit and viable career. The brand has been training and offering students, courses on high-end game designing. The Main Event/ Grand Finale is to be aired on MAAC YouTube channel from 21st September 2023, onwards.

According to the “Realizing AVGC- XR Sector Potential in India” report by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in 2022, the AVGC sector currently engages nearly 185,000 professionals directly and an additional 30,000 indirectly. In order to sustain its expansion, the industry is anticipated to necessitate approximately 2 million additional skilled workforces by 2030. The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector has witnessed remarkable acceleration, underscoring the imperative for a nurturing ecosystem to propel its advancement across the nation. Further, the gaming industry is being seen as an important pillar of the economy. This upcoming sector could create lakhs of jobs in the country. India is expected to become one of the world’s leading markets in the gaming industry. Growing steadily for the last five years, it is expected to reach 3 times in value and reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025.

With the right kind of growth trajectory and the special focus of the government to promote the AVGC sector, MAAC foresaw an opportunity with MAAC Gaming League – to catch the right eyeballs in spreading awareness regarding enormous career opportunities present in the growing gaming industry.

Mr. Pravir Arora, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Limited said, “There is a considerable upward shift in demand for skilled professionals in across industries, more so in the gaming industry where skills are everything. The investments in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies have been steadily rising, especially in the gaming field, which has led to a growing need for advanced animation skills and the ability to adapt to real-time technologies. Presently, there is a dearth of skilled workforce due to many reasons like lack of awareness, and proper infrastructure. MAAC has the expertise, experience, and the right infrastructure to transform QUGs (qualified unemployed graduates) into SEPs (skilled employable professionals). In fact, our internal industry connects, alliances and placements team are well equipped to assist trainees in securing top-notch job opportunities, in gaming.”

Hecontinued, “The launch of MAAC Gaming League is our commitment to promoting careers in game design and providing a platform to showcase this passion to the world. This season has been filled with excitement, and we extend our congratulations to all the participants for being part of this ground-breaking gaming league, and we wish success to the ultimate winners in their gaming battles”.

MAAC Gaming League leveraged known influencers like sumit007 (YT – 2.06 Mn subscriber), arrow gaming (YT – 1.66 Mn), RockyRDX (YT – 1.3 Mn), Gaming with Shivang (YT – 1.84 Mn), Unicorn IB (YT – 372K), Gaming Kannadiga(YT – 243K), PVS Gaming (YT – 2.65 Mn) and many more for shout outs to the gaming tournament as well as create awareness regarding careers in gaming.

About MAAC

MAAC is India’s premier training institute for high-end Game Design, 3D Animation, Visual Effects and Digital Design. Founded in 2001 and a major brand of Aptech Ltd, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 120+ centres in India and abroad with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 62+ cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Multimedia, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as Rockstar Games, MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala and Cosmos Maya amongst others.

