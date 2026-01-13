Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA])

Market Share of MAS by Therapies (%) in the 6MM in 2024

Market Share of MAS by Therapies (%) in the 6MM in 2034

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of SLE in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of AOSD in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of sJIA in the 7MM

Total Incident Population of Kawasaki Disease in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS in the United States

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS in the United States

Total Treated Cases of MAS in the United States

EU4 and the UK

Total Market Size of MAS in the 7MM

Total Market Size of MAS in the United States

Total Market Size of MAS by Therapies in the United States

EU4 and the UK Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Size

In EU4 and the UK

17.3