- The market size for macrophage activation syndrome was found to be USD 110 million in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom] in 2024.
- The United States accounted for the largest macrophage activation syndrome treatment market size, approximately 91% of the total market size in the 6MM in 2024.
- The total diagnosed prevalent cases of MAS in the 6MM (US, EU4, and the UK) were about 22,000 in 2024; this number is expected to rise over the forecast period (2025–2034). This growth is driven by an increase in autoimmune, autoinflammatory, and infectious diseases with MAS as a complication.
- Leading macrophage activation syndrome companies, such as Electra Therapeutics, TJ Biopharma, AB2 Bio, Novartis, Deepcure, and others, are developing new macrophage activation syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the macrophage activation syndrome market in the coming years.
- The promising macrophage activation syndrome therapies in clinical trials include ELA026, Plonmarlimab (TJM2/TJ003234), Tadekinig alfa (r-hIL-18BP), MAS825, and others.
- As per the analysis, tadekinig alfa (r-hIL-18BP) is projected to enter the US market by 2026.
- Rising MAS Prevalence: The number of diagnosed MAS cases is increasing. In a key market region (6MM: US, EU4, UK), diagnosed prevalent cases of MAS were estimated at 22,000 in 2024, with a projected increase through 2034.
- Advances in Diagnostics & Early Detection Protocols: Because MAS can present variably (with overlapping symptoms to other inflammatory/Tinfectious diseases), improved diagnostic awareness, biomarker discovery, and early detection protocols are increasingly prioritized. Early diagnosis enables timely intervention — improving survival and prognosis, thereby increasing the number of treatable patients.
- Launch of Emerging MAS Drugs: The dynamics of the MAS market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging drugs such as ELA026 (Electra Therapeutics), Plonmarlimab (TJ Biopharma), Tadekinig alfa (AB2 Bio), MAS825 (Novartis), and others.
- Advances in Targeted Immunomodulatory Drug Classes: Novel drug classes, including JAK inhibitors, anti-IFN antibodies, and IL-1/IL-6 blockers, represent opportunities for differentiated, targeted treatments.
- Macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) is a potentially life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition, making early recognition and rapid treatment initiation critical.
- Early use of immunomodulatory therapies has been shown to reduce mortality in both pediatric and adult patients.
- Glucocorticoids remain the cornerstone of MAS management, although the use of additional immunosuppressive and biologic agents has increased over time.
- Systemic corticosteroids, often in combination with cyclosporine A, are commonly used as first-line therapy.
- In refractory MAS, cytokine-targeted biologics (e.g., anakinra) are increasingly preferred over conventional cytotoxic agents such as etoposide.
- Due to its heterogeneous clinical presentation, MAS may be underdiagnosed, particularly in children with infectious or inflammatory diseases.
- GAMIFANT (emapalumab) is currently the first and only FDA-approved monotherapy for adult and pediatric patients (including neonates) with HLH/MAS associated with known or suspected Still’s disease, including systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA), who have: an inadequate response or intolerance to glucocorticoids, or recurrent MAS episodes
- This approval marks a significant milestone, introducing the first targeted therapy for this severe hyperinflammatory disorder.
- Despite recent advances, no therapies are approved specifically for MAS itself, underscoring a substantial unmet medical need.
- This therapeutic gap creates a meaningful opportunity for emerging targeted agents, such as Tadekinig alfa, ELA026, Plonmarlimab, and MAS825, to shape future clinical practice, influence regulatory pathways, and potentially establish first-in-class treatments for MAS.
- In October 2025, ELA026 received BTD by the US FDA and European Medicines Agency Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation for sHLH.
- In October 2025, Electra Therapeutics announced an oversubscribed USD 183 million Series C financing. The round was co-led by Nextech and EQT Life Sciences, with participation from new investors Sanofi, HBM Healthcare Investments, and Mubadala Capital, as well as existing investors OrbiMed, Redmile Group, New Leaf Venture Partners, Westlake BioPartners, Cormorant Asset Management, Blue Owl Capital, and RA Capital Management.
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of SLE
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of AOSD
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of sJIA
- Total Incident Population of Kawasaki Disease
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS
- Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS
- Total Treated Cases of MAS
