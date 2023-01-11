Home

‘Made Every Indian Very Proud’, Says PM Modi As He Congratulates Team ‘RRR’ For Winning Golden Globes 2023

RRR won its first award in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category for ‘Naatu Naatu’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Golden Globes 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday heaped praise on team “RRR” for winning the Golden Globes award for the best original song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. PM Modi expressed his happiness as India won this prestigious award for the second time after AR Rahman won it in 2009 for “Jai Ho”. PM Modi in his message said, “It’s a very special accomplishment. Made every Indian proud.”

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

Music Composer MM Keeravani Breaks Down In An Emotional Speech

RRR won its first award in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category for ‘Naatu Naatu’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Music composer MM Keeravani broke down while addressing the gathering at the award function. While accepting the award, Keeravani said: “Thank you very much for this prestigious award: “This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, and I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina (sic).”

‘Naatu Naatu’, sung by Rahul Sipligunj and MM Keeravani, was in competition with ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from ‘Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. To receive the honour was music composer MM Keeravani, who was accompanied by his wife Srivalli.



