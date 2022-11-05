Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Exam From February 13

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(MPBSE) is set to conduct the Class 10, 12 examinations 2023 from February 13, 2023.

The Board examination dates were announced by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to conduct the Class 10, 12 examinations 2023 from February 13, 2023. The Board examination dates were announced by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The Class 10, and 12 practical exams will be conducted from February 13 to 28, meanwhile, the theory exams will be held from March 1 to 31, 2023. ”

“Board examinations of Class 10th and 12th will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from March 1 to March 31, 2023,” the Minister tweeted.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल की कक्षा 10 वीं एवं 12 वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षायें 13 फरवरी 2023 से प्रारंभ होंगी। प्रायोगिक परीक्षायें 13 से 28 फरवरी 2023 एवं सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षायें 01 मार्च से 31 मार्च 2023 तक होंगी। — इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) November 4, 2022

MPBSE class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Check Important Dates

Practical Examination February 13 to 28, 2023 Theory Examination March 1 to 31, 2023

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MPBSE 10th, 12th EXAM SCHEDULE 2023?

Visit the official website a t mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads,” Download Class 10, 12 schedule”.

Your MPBSE exam timetable will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the timetable for further reference.

The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates can check the detailed schedule of the Madhya Pradesh Board, once released, from the official website at mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.



