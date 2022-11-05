Saturday, November 5, 2022
National

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Exam From February 13

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(MPBSE) is set to conduct the Class 10, 12 examinations 2023 from February 13, 2023.

The Board examination dates were announced by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to conduct the Class 10, 12 examinations 2023 from February 13, 2023. The Board examination dates were announced by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The Class 10, and 12 practical exams will be conducted from February 13 to 28, meanwhile, the theory exams will be held from March 1 to 31, 2023. ”

“Board examinations of Class 10th and 12th will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from March 1 to March 31, 2023,” the Minister tweeted.

MPBSE class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Check Important Dates

Practical Examination February 13 to 28, 2023
Theory Examination March 1 to 31, 2023

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MPBSE 10th, 12th EXAM SCHEDULE 2023?

  • Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, Click on the link that reads,” Download Class 10, 12 schedule”.
  • Your MPBSE exam timetable will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the timetable for further reference.

The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates can check the detailed schedule of the Madhya Pradesh Board, once released, from the official website at mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 3:12 PM IST



Updated Date: November 5, 2022 3:16 PM IST





