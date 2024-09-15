Home

News

Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and these states to receive heavy rainfall, IMD issues red alert | Full weather forecast here

The department further informed that the that the reason for extremely heavy rains is the deep depression that has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Deep depression to cross Odisha coast near Puri today (Representational Image)

IMD Weather Update: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in different parts of the country. Several states have reported landslides, floods, and waterlogging creating massive inconvenience for the people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall several parts of the states till September 18, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

According to the prediction by the weather department, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over South Jharkhand on 15 September, Chhattisgarh, and East Madhya Pradesh on September 15 to 17 and West Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and 18. The department further informed that the that the reason for extremely heavy rains is the deep depression that has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.

IMD Weather Update: Here are the key updates

Orange alert has been issued in several states today, including Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh for September 15

States like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura are also under orange alert till September16 and Assam and Meghalaya from September 18 to 20.

Isolated heavy rains have been predicted over East Uttar Pradesh on 16th and 17th September

Rains have been over West Uttar Pradesh on 17th September.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep with isolated to scattered rainfall over the remaining region during the week.

IMD has alerted the fishermen to avoid venturing into the northern Bay of Bengal and the coasts of Bangladesh, West Bengal, and Odisha until the morning of September 16.

Rough sea condition is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts from 15th till morning of 16th September.











