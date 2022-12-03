The petitioner stated that devotees were taking photographs of the idols and pujas using their phones. Since it is against the agamas, the use of mobile phones should be prohibited inside the Tiruchendur temple, the petitioner said.

Madras HC Bans Mobile Phones In Temples Across Tamil Nadu To Maintain ‘Purity, Religious Sanctity’

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department to ban the usage of mobile phones inside all the temples in Tamil Nadu to maintain the ‘purity and religious sanctity.’

The court passed the order while disposing a public interest litigation filed by M Seetharaman seeking a direction to prohibit mobile phones inside the Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district. The petitioner stated that devotees were taking photographs of the idols and pujas using their phones.

Since it is against the agamas, the use of mobile phones should be prohibited inside the Tiruchendur temple, the petitioner said.

Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, who heard the case, said the authorities have to take steps to prohibit cell phone usage inside the temple premises, so as to preserve the sanctity of the temple, apart from ensuring the safety of the devotees. The usage of phones and cameras diverts devotees’ attention.

Ban on mobile phones has been introduced and successfully implemented in temples (for example: Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati) across the country.

The court learned that the temple authorities in Tiruchendur had already taken measures for the mobile phone ban, decent dress code, and others inside the temple premise and ordered the HR & CE to follow the same in all Tamil Nadu temples.



