Magicbricks Unveils PropWorth: Offers Instant Property Valuation for 50,000 Projects Across 5,500 Localities

Magicbricks, Indias leading real estate platform, has unveiled its instant property valuation tool, PropWorth. It is powered by an advanced machine learning algorithm to assist buyers and sellers evaluate the estimated price for any property. Trained on 15 years of data and over 30 million listings, PropWorth covers 50,000 projects in 5,500 localities across 30 cities, offering comprehensive valuations for various property types, including apartments, independent houses, and villas.



According to Magicbricks, residential demand has surged by 23.8% over the past three years, with property prices increasing by nearly 42.6% across major cities. In this context, PropWorth is a game changing tool that empowers homeowners to assess their property values, delivering an impressive accuracy rate of 98%.

Sudhir Pai, CEO Magicbricks, emphasized the significance of this launch, “In todays dynamic real estate market, accurate property valuation is more important than ever. PropWorth uses data-driven estimates to ensure quick and precise property valuation, eliminating guesswork. This clarity empowers buyers and sellers to make well-informed decisions confidently.”

Video demo: www.youtube.com/watchv=U2IhVFMRdug

Empowered by sophisticated advanced machine learning systems, PropWorth as a tool analyzes vast amounts of data efficiently and identifies key factors to generate reliable property value estimates.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Users can provide comprehensive property information such as the project or locality name, property type (flat or house/villa), number of bedrooms, super area, floor number, and car parking spaces. Additionally, users can share specific details including property direction (as per Vastu), view from the property (e.g., road, garden, pool), additional rooms, and amenities (e.g., clubhouse, swimming pool, lift, park, gym) to further enhance the accuracy of the property valuation.

*Cities (in alphabetical order) Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Surat, Thane, Vadodara, Vasai-Virar, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Zirakpur

About Magicbricks

Magicbricks is India’s No.1 property site.

As the largest platform for buyers and sellers of property to connect in a transparent manner, Magicbricks has monthly traffic exceeding 2 crores and an active base of over 15 lakh property listings. Magicbricks has metamorphosed into a full stack service provider for all real estate needs, with services including home loans, interiors, and expert advice.

With 17+ years of experience and deep research-based knowledge, Magicbricks also presents a repertoire of insight-driven platforms like MBTV- India’s leading online real estate YouTube channel, and other proprietary tools so that home buyers can access all information related to price trends and forecasts, locality reviews and more.