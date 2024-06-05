MagickHome Expands its India Footprint with an Opulent Home Interior Hub in Coimbatore

MagickHome, a pioneer in the home interior domain in North America, is expanding its India footprint with a second home interior hub in the country in Coimbatore. Located on Trichy Road, the hub was inaugurated on 15th May 2024. This significant step comes months after the brand’s debut hub in Chennai received an overwhelming response.

Unlock a world of bespoke beauty with our unparalleled modular kitchens

MagickHome offers an exclusive and extensive curation of globally acclaimed and award-winning designs for home interiors, including modular kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and furniture. With over 30 years of experience in the global market, you can expect nothing but the best from the brand for all your home interior and furniture needs. MagickHome’s collection effortlessly blends aesthetics with functionality, ensuring your homes are both practical and indulgent within your desired budget.

One can feast their eyes on the brand’s ravishing world-class offerings at both the Chennai and Coimbatore home interior and furniture hubs or they can do it at the convenience of their homes on MagickHome India’s website. Clients can also request for a home visit, where they can consult MagickHome’s exceptionally skilled in-house design team to transform their homes just as they have imagined.

Expressing his views on the launch, Mr. Indrakumar Pathmanathan, CEO and Founder of MagickHome said, “MagickHome is redefining modular home interiors in India and our Coimbatore chapter is just one stepping stone to our comprehensive goal. I proudly announce that along with our expansion plan to different cities in India, we will also be foraying into the furniture and home dcor vertical to further fulfil our promise of a comprehensive interior design experience under one roof.”

Explaining how the Coimbatore chapter came into being, Mr. Ganesen Viswanathan, Vice President, said, “Coimbatore is one of the fastest growing cities of the country and it was an absolute no-brainer to capitalise on the strategic advantages this industrial hub posed. While close proximity to our India headquarters in Chennai was an advantage in providing the best services to our clientele here, the plan was to penetrate into this flourishing tier-2 market with the idea of making premium modular interiors available and affordable for all. Our Coimbatore chapter will definitely help us create a stronghold in the southern Indian market in the near future. And we are also right on track to open 30+ hubs across the country in the next three years.”