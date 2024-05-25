magicpin launches “Abki baar 40% paar” campaign for Election 2024

Introduces “Abki baar 40% paar” to offer upto 40% discount on 1,000+ offline food restaurants, local eateries and fashion outlets in Delhi-NCR on voting day

magicpin with ONDC launches social media movement ‘”Show the finger'” to extra delivery charges on food delivery orders

Vote and save big with upto 40% discounts in Delhi-NCR on 25th May

In an effort to promote civic duty among young voters with rewarding savings, magicpin – Indias largest and only offline discovery and savings Super App has launched “Abki baar 40% paar” campaign for Election 2024. This initiative aims to encourage voter participation by offering up to 40% discounts at over 1,000 offline food restaurants, local eateries and fashion outlets in the Delhi-NCR region on voting day.

magicpin campaign ‘Abki baar 40% paar’

Under the campaign slogan “Abki baar 40% paar,” magicpin invites voters to make their vote count and enjoy big savings. To avail these exclusive discounts, voters simply need to show their inked finger at participating merchant offline stores. The company has partnered with popular food chains and restaurants such as Subway, Barista, Wow Momo, Cafe Delhi Heights, Berco’s, BTW, The Waffle Co. Caf Coffee Day, La Pinoz Pizza and many more. The fashion brands include Puma, Indian Terrain etc, U.S, Polo Assn., Allen Solly etc.

In addition to in-store savings, magicpin has launched a social media movement, ‘Show the Finger‘, which emphasizes the elimination of extra delivery charges on food delivery orders. This aims to further incentivize voters to participate in the democratic process without incurring additional costs on their food delivery orders.

Commenting on the initiative, Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of magicpin said, “We are excited to launch the ‘Show the Finger’ campaign at our partner merchants including big and small eateries to offer free food delivery, many of which are also on ONDC. Our customer centric savings campaign ‘Ab ki Baar 40% paar’ initiative not only incentivizes people to participate in the democratic process but also supports local businesses by driving footfall and boosting sales across restaurants and fashion outlets. We believe in the power of a community that values both civic duty and local retailers of the country.”

ONDC continues to create valuable opportunities for local retail players, supported by hyper-local startups like magicpin. This campaign stands as one of the largest savings festivals for voters in the country, seeking to bring more merchants and customers onto the Network.