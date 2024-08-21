Home

Badlapur Rape Case: Maha Vikas Aghadi Calls for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24

The internet services in Badlapur in Maharashtra Thane district were suspended, while most schools remained shut on Wednesday, August 21.

New Delhi: The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday called for a Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 to protest the Badlapur incident and rising crime against women and girls. According to the MVA, all three parties of Aghadi will participate in this day-long bandh. In a meeting of the MVA, the leaders from three parties – the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP – discussed the Badlapur incident and overall women and girls safety issue in the state.

Court Extends Police Custody of Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case Accused till August 26

A local court on Wednesday extended till August 26 the police custody of the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The accused, who was employed as an attendant at the school where the incident took place last week, was produced before a magistrate at Kalyan in the district this morning amid tight police security.

The court ordered the extension of his police custody till August 26, following which he was taken away by the police in a van, a senior official said. The police had arrested the accused on August 17. As per the complaint, he abused two kindergarten girls in the toilet of the school, the police have said.

A massive protest broke out on Tuesday after parents of the school children and local citizens blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station and ransacked a local school building to protest against the incident and to demand strict punishment for the accused.











