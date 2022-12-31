National

Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates mahahsscboard.in; Full Details Here

Exam Date

1st Half (Starts at 11 am)

2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm)

March 2, 2023

First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

Second or Third Language: German, French

March 3, 2023

Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

March 4, 2023

Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General

March 6, 2023

First language (English), Third Language (Third Language)

March 8, 2023

Second or Third language: Hindi

Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi

March 10, 2023

Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian

March 13, 2023

Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

March 15, 2023

Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)

March 17, 2023

Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

March 20, 2023

Science and Technology Part-II

March 23, 2023

Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science

March 25, 2023

Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography





