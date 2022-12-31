Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates mahahsscboard.in; Full Details Here
Exam Date
1st Half (Starts at 11 am)
2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm)
March 2, 2023
First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi
Second or Third Language: German, French
March 3, 2023
Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi
–
March 4, 2023
Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General
March 6, 2023
First language (English), Third Language (Third Language)
–
March 8, 2023
Second or Third language: Hindi
Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi
–
March 10, 2023
Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian
–
March 13, 2023
Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)
March 15, 2023
Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)
–
March 17, 2023
Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)
–
March 20, 2023
Science and Technology Part-II
–
March 23, 2023
Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science
–
March 25, 2023
Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography
–
