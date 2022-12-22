India reported four COVID-19 cases of the B.7 Omicron sub-variant in the past six months — a new variant that has currently caused a rapid surge in China.

BF.7 In India: Maharashtra CM Shinde To Chair Review Meeting For Covid Situation Today

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will chair a review meeting today afternoon before the State cabinet meeting in the evening over the COVID-19 situation and the preparedness across the state. This comes amid rice in covid cases in China, Japan and US.

Meanwhile, The Maharashtra health department has asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests. While the fatality rate and hospitalisation are going down in Maharashtra, COVID-19 cases are witnessing a surge in some countries, an official release said on Wednesday.

In view of this, it said, health minister Tanaji Sawant directed all the districts to follow a five-point programme — test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Sawant on Wednesday held a meeting with health department officials of all the districts and municipal corporations. It was also attended by principal secretary, health, Sanjay Khandare and health services director Dr Sadhana Tayde.

India Reports 4 B.7 Omicron sub-variant cases

India reported four COVID-19 cases of the B.7 Omicron sub-variant in the past six months — a new variant that has currently caused a rapid surge in China. Out of four, three cases were reported from Gujarat while another one was from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar in the month of July, September, and November. Though, no more cases have been found so far and the infection wasn’t found strong.

“There are currently ten different variants of COVID-19 in the country, with the latest variant being BF.7. At present various variants of Omicron are spreading in the country and the Delta variant can still be seen in the country,” a source told ANI

Health Minister Mandaviya discusses measures to tackle Covid

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya held a “COVID review” meeting in New Delhi. In this crucial meeting, Mandaviya along with senior officials and experts discussed the measures that could be taken amid the rise in cases in neighbouring China and other countries.

Medical experts such as member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director M Srinivas, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, and other senior officials participated in the meeting chaired by Mandaviya.



