Maharashtra Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance By 6% For MSRTC; Over 80,000 Employees To Benefit

7th Pay Commission Latest News: As per the updates from the Maharashtra government, the hike in Dearness Allowance for MSRTC employees will put a financial burden of Rs 15 crore per month on the state-owned public transport body.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update Today: The Christmas gift for the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) came ahead of the season as the Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a six per cent hike in dearness allowance for the employees of the MSRTC.

34% DA Hiked

Giving details, Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of MSRTC, said that the state government has given the approval for increasing DA to 34 per cent from the existing 28 per cent.

As per the updates from the state government, the hike will put a financial burden of Rs 15 crore per month on the state-owned public transport body.

Giving details, Shrirang Barge, a union leader, said they were happy with the decision though it was pending for four months.

“MSRTC employees should also get dearness allowance arrears as in the past the state government has not paid it,” Barge said.

The hike in DA will bring cheers for the MSRTC as the corporation has a workforce of more than 80,000 employees. The MSRTC employees last year had gone on a strike for more than five months for various demands including merger of the corporation with the state government.

It should be noted that the MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses.

TMC employees to get salary as per 7th Pay

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government came up with a resolution stating that Class 1 to Class 4 employees of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will get salaries as per the 7th pay commission recommendations.

Till now, the employees of Thane Municipal Corporation were being paid as per the sixth pay commission and from now onwards, the TMC employees will get salary as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.



