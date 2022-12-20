Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022: Congress Wins Fetri

Congress wins in Fetri Gram Panchayat. Fetri was adopted by Devendra Fadnavis. Ravi Khambalkar of Congress defeated Suresh Langde of BJP.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Gram Elections were held to choose Sarpanch and gram panchayat members. Scores of candidates won unopposed in some districts and therefore elections took place at 7,135 gram panchayats. BJP has won 3 out of 6 gram panchayats in Uran — Dongri, Sarde and Ransai. Mahesh Baldi wins from Sarshi. Manohar Bhoir retains gram panchayat of his village.
President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra unit, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Tuesday, claimed that the party had won more than 3,500 seats in gram panchayat election polls in the state while those supported by the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena won more than 1,000 seats.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022
Nagpur Gram Panchayat Election Result
Jalna Panchayat Election Result
Suman Danve wins from Jawkheda village
Palghar Gram Panchayat Election Result
8 MNS members win in Satpati Gram Panchayat
Beed Gram Panchayat Election Result
Shiv Sena’s Jayadat Kshirsagar takes lead in Beed and Shirur talukas
Dapoli Gram Panchayat Election Result
14 candidates backed by Eknath Shinde group of Shiv Sena win gram panchayats
Parbhani Gram Panchayat Election Result
Counting of votes underway for 127 Gram Panchayats
Satara Gram Panchayat Election Result
In Satara, 60 candidates out of 319 Gram Panchayats were elected unopposed
Sindhudurg Gram Panchayat Election Result
32 out of 325 candidates were elected unopposed to the gram panchayat
Yavatmal Gram Panchayat Election Result
Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde wins. Priyanka Nilesh Jadhav wins sarpanch post in Lingi Gram Panchayat of Digras taluka
Atpadi Election Result
Hirabai Padalkar wins sarpanch election in Padalkarwadi village of Atpadi tehsil in Sangli district
Uran Gram Panchayat Election Result
