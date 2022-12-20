Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022: Congress Wins Fetri

Congress wins in Fetri Gram Panchayat. Fetri was adopted by Devendra Fadnavis. Ravi Khambalkar of Congress defeated Suresh Langde of BJP.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022: BJP leads, Shiv Sena trails – Winners and Sarpanch List

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Gram Elections were held to choose Sarpanch and gram panchayat members. Scores of candidates won unopposed in some districts and therefore elections took place at 7,135 gram panchayats. BJP has won 3 out of 6 gram panchayats in Uran — Dongri, Sarde and Ransai. Mahesh Baldi wins from Sarshi. Manohar Bhoir retains gram panchayat of his village.

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra unit, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Tuesday, claimed that the party had won more than 3,500 seats in gram panchayat election polls in the state while those supported by the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena won more than 1,000 seats.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022

Nagpur Gram Panchayat Election Result

Congress wins in Fetri Gram Panchayat. Fetri was adopted by Devendra Fadnavis. Ravi Khambalkar of Congress defeated Suresh Langde of BJP. Ravindra Khambalkar is the new Sarpanch.

Jalna Panchayat Election Result

Suman Danve wins from Jawkheda village

Palghar Gram Panchayat Election Result

8 MNS members win in Satpati Gram Panchayat

Beed Gram Panchayat Election Result

Shiv Sena’s Jayadat Kshirsagar takes lead in Beed and Shirur talukas

Dapoli Gram Panchayat Election Result

14 candidates backed by Eknath Shinde group of Shiv Sena win gram panchayats

Parbhani Gram Panchayat Election Result

Counting of votes underway for 127 Gram Panchayats

Satara Gram Panchayat Election Result

In Satara, 60 candidates out of 319 Gram Panchayats were elected unopposed

Sindhudurg Gram Panchayat Election Result

32 out of 325 candidates were elected unopposed to the gram panchayat

Yavatmal Gram Panchayat Election Result

Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde wins. Priyanka Nilesh Jadhav wins sarpanch post in Lingi Gram Panchayat of Digras taluka

Atpadi Election Result

Hirabai Padalkar wins sarpanch election in Padalkarwadi village of Atpadi tehsil in Sangli district

Uran Gram Panchayat Election Result

