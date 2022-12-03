Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeNationalMaharashtra Lifts Single Use Plastic Ban After 4 Years. Here Is A...
National

Maharashtra Lifts Single Use Plastic Ban After 4 Years. Here Is A List Of Things Now Allowed

admin
By admin
0
44


Mumbai: After 4 years, the Maharashtra government has lifted the ban on single use plastic (SUP) in the state. Pravin Darade, Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Department, on Friday told

single use plastic ban, single use plastic ban india, SUP, green alternatives, Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium, items banned in SUP, what items are banned in SUP, what plastic items are banned, Municipal corporation of Delhi, Delhi plastic ban, MCD
Maharashtra Lifts Single Use Plastic Ban After 4 Years. Here Is A List Of Things Now Allowed (Representational Image: File Photo)

Mumbai: After 4 years, the Maharashtra government has lifted the ban on single use plastic (SUP) in the state. Pravin Darade, Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Department, on Friday told reporters that a panel which studied the ban on single-use plastic and thermocol items, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, decided to permit items made from compostable material.

The move will give relief to plastic product manufacturers, he said. In 2018,  the Maharashtra Government had imposed a ban on single-use plastic.

The Maharashtra government has permitted the production of straws, cups, plates, forks and spoons, a senior official said.

List of things now allowed in state:

Few items are now permitted to be used in Maharashtra that will be made from ‘compostable’ materials by making changes to the policy on single-use plastic

  • Production of straws
  • Production of cups
  • Production of forks and spoons
  • A notification issued by the environment and climate change department (ECCD) has also allowed use of non-woven polypropylene bags, not less than 60 grams per square metre (GSM)
  • Plastic packaging material with thickness below 50 microns.
  • The plastic packaging material shall be more than 50 microns in thickness – in case the thickness of plastic sheets impairs the functionality of the product, the packaging material may be less than 50 microns

But it will be mandatory to get approval for these products from the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), he said. There was a demand to allow production of single-use items made from degradable materials, Darade said.




Published Date: December 3, 2022 11:30 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Pune Man Infected With Zika Virus. He Reported THESE Symptoms
Next article
Can You Help This Girl Find Her Lost Sock In Her Messy Room Within 10 Seconds?
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
44
Previous article
Pune Man Infected With Zika Virus. He Reported THESE Symptoms
Next article
Can You Help This Girl Find Her Lost Sock In Her Messy Room Within 10 Seconds?
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677