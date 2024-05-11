NationalPolitics

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024- Murlidhar Mohol Vs Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar In Pune; Check Educational Qulaifications And Net Worth

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 71 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024- Murlidhar Mohol Vs Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar In Pune; Check Educational Qulaifications And Net Worth

It will be a battle between Murlidhar Mohol and Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar in Pune and here is a comparison of their educational qualifications and net worth details.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024- Murlidhar Mohol Vs Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar In Pune; Check Educational Qulaifications And Net Worth
Murlidhar Mohol Vs Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar In Pune

Pune: The Pune Lok Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra stands out due to its significant political influence. It’s a critical hub in Maharashtra, distinguished by its varied populace. The anticipation for exercising their voting power is high among residents as the 2024 elections approach. Noteworthy contestants for the upcoming election from the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency include Muralidhar Kisan Mohol representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar from the Indian National Congress. Keep an eye out for the latest information on the Pune Lok Sabha elections.

Pune 2019 General Assembly Elections

In the fierce contest of the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Pune experienced a voter turnout of nearly 50%. The triumphant candidate was none other than Girish Bhalchandra Bapat of the BJP, who led the race by a substantial lead of over 3,24,000 votes, gathering a grand total of 6,32,835 ballots in his favor.

Murlidhar Mohol: Educational Qualifications

Murlidhar Mohol has his BA from Shivaji University Kolhapur Shahu College in October 1999. He completed his HSC From Maharashtra State Secondary. He did his higher secondary education at Pune Ratnappa Kumbhar College of Commerce in March 1992.

Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar: Educational Qualifications

Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar is an 8th grader from Motoba School, Nathachiwadi Ta Daund District, Pune, in the year 1985

Murlidhar Mohol: Net Worth

Assets: Rs 24,32,44,483 ~24 Crore+
Liabilities: Rs 14,85,57,874 ~14 Crore+

Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar: Net Worth

Assets: Rs 8,16,01,478 ~8 Crore+
Liabilities: Rs 71,15,435 ~71 Lacs+




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 71 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Nexus Select Trust Outperforms Full-Year FY24 Guidance on the Back of Strong Leasing and Consumption Momentum

7 hours ago

Delhi BJP Releases Poster Against Arvind Kejriwal; Calls Delhi CM

7 hours ago

‘Short-Sighted Modi Sarkar Botched Healthcare Sector, Congress Will…’: Jairam Ramesh

8 hours ago

Char Dham Yatra Traffic Advisory: Uttarkashi Police Issues 7 Guidelines For Devotees

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow