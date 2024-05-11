Home

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024- Murlidhar Mohol Vs Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar In Pune; Check Educational Qulaifications And Net Worth

It will be a battle between Murlidhar Mohol and Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar in Pune and here is a comparison of their educational qualifications and net worth details.

Murlidhar Mohol Vs Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar In Pune

Pune: The Pune Lok Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra stands out due to its significant political influence. It’s a critical hub in Maharashtra, distinguished by its varied populace. The anticipation for exercising their voting power is high among residents as the 2024 elections approach. Noteworthy contestants for the upcoming election from the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency include Muralidhar Kisan Mohol representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar from the Indian National Congress. Keep an eye out for the latest information on the Pune Lok Sabha elections.

Pune 2019 General Assembly Elections

In the fierce contest of the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Pune experienced a voter turnout of nearly 50%. The triumphant candidate was none other than Girish Bhalchandra Bapat of the BJP, who led the race by a substantial lead of over 3,24,000 votes, gathering a grand total of 6,32,835 ballots in his favor.

Murlidhar Mohol: Educational Qualifications

Murlidhar Mohol has his BA from Shivaji University Kolhapur Shahu College in October 1999. He completed his HSC From Maharashtra State Secondary. He did his higher secondary education at Pune Ratnappa Kumbhar College of Commerce in March 1992.

Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar: Educational Qualifications

Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar is an 8th grader from Motoba School, Nathachiwadi Ta Daund District, Pune, in the year 1985

Murlidhar Mohol: Net Worth

Assets: Rs 24,32,44,483 ~24 Crore+ Liabilities: Rs 14,85,57,874 ~14 Crore+

Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar: Net Worth

Assets: Rs 8,16,01,478 ~8 Crore+ Liabilities: Rs 71,15,435 ~71 Lacs+







