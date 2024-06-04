NationalPolitics

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you all the LIVE updates of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 – Check Here Latest Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and Constituency Results in Maharashtra 2024 Elections: Voting for 7th phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 ended on June 1, Saturday. All news channels & survey agencies exit polls have predicted win of Modi led NDA government with more than 350 seats. Maharashtra witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Shiv Sena(Shinde Camp), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar). Follow this page of India.com for all updates on Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.




