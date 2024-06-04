Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List – Check Winning Candidates From BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, INDIA Bloc in Maharashtra General Elections

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List – Check Here Latest Shiv Sena, BJP, NCP, Congress and Constituency Winners Name in Maharashtra 2024 Elections Results: Voting for 7th phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 ended on June 1, Saturday. All news channels & survey agencies exit polls have predicted the win of the Modi led NDA government with more than 350 seats. Maharashtra witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Shiv Sena(Shinde Camp), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar). Follow this page of India.com for all updates on Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winners list.