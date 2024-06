Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Voting for 7th phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 will end today on June 1, Saturday. All news channels & survey agencies of the country will start publishing exit polls from 6:30-7 PM on Saturday evening. Maharashtra witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Shiv Sena(Shinde Camp), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar). Follow this page of India.com for all updates on Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll.