Maharashtra Man Collapses During Workout At Gym, Dies. Can Workout Trigger Heart Attacks?
- Home
- Maharashtra
- Maharashtra Man Collapses During Workout At Gym, Dies. Can Workout Trigger Heart Attacks?
Maharashtra Man Dies in Gym: The incident took place in Vasai town of Palghar when the man, Pralhad Nikam was doing his regular exercise at the gym around 7.30 pm. Suddenly, he felt giddy and collapsed.
Mumbai: A day after a bodybuilder in Chandigarh died suddenly in a gym, a similar case occured in Maharashtra where a 67-year-man collapased while working out. The incident took place in Vasai town of Palghar when the man, Pralhad Nikam was doing his regular exercise at the gym around 7.30 pm. Suddenly, he felt giddy and collapsed.
Nikam was rushed to a hospital, however, he has declared brought dead. Police said his body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.
CHANDIGARH BODYBUILDER DIES WHILE STRETCHING
A 33-year-old bodybuilder Ram Rana was talking to his friends in the gym after working out. He stretched his arms and tilted backwards. Suddenly, he fell to the ground and stopped responding. His friends took him to GMSH Hospital in Sector-16, Chandigarh, where the doctors declared him brought dead. He is survived by his wife and 2 children, aged 11 and 3 years.
CAN WORKOUTS TRIGGER HEART ATTACKS?
Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “First we must understand that during exercise we should not ignore symptom of heart pain like heaviness, left shoulder pain, throat pain, back pain. If you are getting such symptoms, you should stop exercise.”
Published Date: January 19, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Shubman Gill or Ishan Kishan – Who Should Open With Rohit Sharma in ODI World Cup? Aaksh Chopra ANSWERS
[ad_1] Home SportsShubman Gill or Ishan Kishan – Who Should Open With Rohit Sharma in ODI World Cup? Aaksh Chopra...
Shubman Gill BREAKS Silence on Hardik Pandyas Controversial Dismissal During Ind-NZ 1st ODI
[ad_1] Home SportsShubman Gill BREAKS Silence on Hardik Pandya’s Controversial Dismissal During Ind-NZ 1st ODI Ind vs NZ: Gill, who...
Singapore-Bound Scoot Airlines Takes Off 5 Hours Early, Leaves Behind 30 Passengers At Amritsar Airport
[ad_1] Home News IndiaSingapore-Bound Scoot Airlines Takes Off 5 Hours Early, Leaves Behind 30 Passengers At Amritsar Airport According to...
Child Among 9 Killed as Car Collides With Truck, Disturbing Visuals Emerge
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraMumbai-Goa Highway Accident: Child Among 9 Killed as Car Collides With Truck, Disturbing Visuals Emerge Mumbai-Goa Highway Collision:...
NTA Revises Exam Dates Amid Demand to Postpone Joint Entrance Exam. Check Details
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE MAIN 2023: NTA Revises Exam Dates Amid Demand to Postpone Joint Entrance Exam. Check Details JEE MAIN...
Wanted me to be His Girlfriend in Exchange For Money
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentNora Fatehi’s Explosive Revelation in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: ‘Wanted me to be His Girlfriend in Exchange For Money’...
Average Rating