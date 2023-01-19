Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Man Collapses During Workout At Gym, Dies. Can Workout Trigger Heart Attacks?

Maharashtra Man Dies in Gym: The incident took place in Vasai town of Palghar when the man, Pralhad Nikam was doing his regular exercise at the gym around 7.30 pm. Suddenly, he felt giddy and collapsed.

Chandigarh Body Builder Dies While Stretching Arms in Gym, Triggers Health Alarm (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A day after a bodybuilder in Chandigarh died suddenly in a gym, a similar case occured in Maharashtra where a 67-year-man collapased while working out. The incident took place in Vasai town of Palghar when the man, Pralhad Nikam was doing his regular exercise at the gym around 7.30 pm. Suddenly, he felt giddy and collapsed.

Nikam was rushed to a hospital, however, he has declared brought dead. Police said his body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

CHANDIGARH BODYBUILDER DIES WHILE STRETCHING

A 33-year-old bodybuilder Ram Rana was talking to his friends in the gym after working out. He stretched his arms and tilted backwards. Suddenly, he fell to the ground and stopped responding. His friends took him to GMSH Hospital in Sector-16, Chandigarh, where the doctors declared him brought dead. He is survived by his wife and 2 children, aged 11 and 3 years.

CAN WORKOUTS TRIGGER HEART ATTACKS?

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “First we must understand that during exercise we should not ignore symptom of heart pain like heaviness, left shoulder pain, throat pain, back pain. If you are getting such symptoms, you should stop exercise.”



