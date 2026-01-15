Voting for the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra has started on Thursday, January 15, with Mumbai in focus. In the Maximum City, the main focus is on the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which has locked horns with the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of the country’s richest civic body. The BMC polls are the first elections since the major separation of the Shiv Sena in 2022, when Eknath Shinde broke away with the party’s MLAs and joined hands with the saffron party to become the chief minister of the state. What has changed in Mumbai’s first BMC election since 2017?