Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cetcell.net.in; Check Top Medical Colleges Here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling at cetcell.net.in: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has started the registration process for the state’s NEET UG 2022 Counselling for admission into MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing) courses. Interested candidates can register for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling process by visiting the official website at cetcell.net.in. The last date to apply is October 22. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered.Also Read – Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 4 Posts on Oct 18; Know How to Check at sebaonline.org

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule HERE

Online Registration (Common for All Courses) MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): October 17 to October 22, 2022 up to 11:59 PM.

October 17 to October 22, 2022 up to 11:59 PM. Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): October 17 to 23, 2022 up to 5:00 PM

October 17 to 23, 2022 up to 5:00 PM Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: October 17 to October 24

October 17 to October 24 Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A – MBBS/BDS Group C – BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 20

Group A – MBBS/BDS Group C – BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 20 Online Filling of Preference Form Group A – MBBS/BDS Group C – BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 21 to October 27, 2022

October 21 to October 27, 2022 Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing): October 25, 2022

October 25, 2022 Declaration of CAP Round – 1 Selection List Group A – MBBS/BDS Group C – BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 28

How to Register For Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling

For the convenience of the NEET Aspirants, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to register for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling. Also Read – AAI Recruitment 2022: Register For 55 Non-Executives Posts at aai.aero Till Nov 14. Read Details Here

Visit the official website cetcell.net.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself by providing the necessary details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the documents, if required.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Before appearing for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling, we have provided you with the list of top medical colleges in Maharashtra. They are as follows:

NEET UG 2022: CHECK TOP MEDICAL COLLEGES IN MAHARASHTRA

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

AFMC Pune – Armed Forces Medical College

Grant Medical College, Mumbai

GSMC Mumbai – Seth GS Medical College

BJMC Pune – BJ Government Medical College

K G Mittal Ayurvedic College, Mumbai

AIIMS Nagpur

MGIMS Wardha

DYPMC Pune

DY Patil University

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University

Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research

MUHS

For more details, check the official website of Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling at cetcell.net.in. Also Read – CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins at cbse.gov.in. Check Last Date Here