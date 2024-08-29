Home

News

Maharashtra, Not Kota, Has Highest Number of Student Suicides in India: Report

The report also highlighted a dramatic rise in student suicides over the past decade, with male suicides increasing by 50 per cent and female suicides by 61 per cent.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

India’s student suicide rate has surpassed overall trend, population growth rate: Report(Pic Credit: Freepik.com)

New Delhi: From the tragic death of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki to the suicide of Rohith Vemula—a Dalit PhD student who took his own life after Hyderabad University supposedly stopped his monthly stipends—the number of student suicides in India has been rising recently. However, the rising number of suicides is not confined to IITs and NITs alone. According to a new report, incidents of student suicides in India have grown at an alarming annual rate, surpassing the population growth rate and overall suicide trend.

Overall Suicide Numbers Increased by 2 per cent annually: ‘Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India’ Report

Based on data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the report titled “Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India” was released on Wednesday during the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024. As per the news agency PTI report, the report titled “Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India” pointed out that while the overall suicide numbers increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicides cases surged by 4 per cent, despite a likely “under reporting” of student suicide cases.

The report compiled by the IC3 Institute notes, “Over the past two decades, student suicides have grown at an alarming annual rate of 4 per cent, double the national average. In 2022, male students constituted 53 pc (per cent) of the total student suicides. Between 2021 and 2022, male student suicides decreased by 6 per cent while female student suicides increased by 7 per cent.”

“The incidence of student suicides continues to surpass both population growth rates and overall suicide trends. Over the last decade, while the population of 0-24-year-olds reduced from 582 million to 581 million, the number of student suicides increased from 6,654 to 13,044,” noted the report compiled by IC3 Institute.

The IC3 Institute is a volunteer-driven organization that supports high schools worldwide by offering guidance and training resources to administrators, teachers, and counselors. Its goal is to help schools build and maintain strong career and college counseling departments.

Not Kota, But Maharashtra identified as the state with the highest number of student suicides

According to the report, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are identified as the states with the highest number of student suicides, together accounting for one-third of the national total.

The states with the highest number of student suicides are as follows:

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh

Southern states and union territories together account for 29 percent of these cases, with Rajasthan, known for its high-pressure academic environment, ranking 10th. This underscores the intense pressure associated with coaching hubs such as Kota.

“The data compiled by the NCRB is based on police-recorded first information reports (FIRs). However, it is important to acknowledge that the actual number of student suicides is likely underreported. This under-reporting can be attributed to several factors, including the social stigma surrounding suicide and the criminalisation of attempted and assisted suicide under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code.

Although the 2017 Mental Healthcare Act decriminalises suicide attempts for individuals with mental illness, the legacy of criminalisation continues to impact reporting practices, it said, news agency PTI reported. Furthermore, it stated, “Moreover, there are significant data discrepancies due to the lack of a robust data collection system, particularly in rural areas, where reporting is less consistent compared to urban regions.”

Gender- Wise Suicide Rates

Meanwhile, the report also highlighted a dramatic rise in student suicides over the past decade, with male suicides increasing by 50 per cent and female suicides by 61 per cent. “Both genders have experienced an average annual increase of 5 pc (per cent) in the last five years. These alarming statistics underscore the critical need for enhanced counseling infrastructure and a deeper understanding of student aspirations.

“Addressing these gaps is essential for shifting the focus from competitive pressures to nurturing core competencies and well- being, thereby supporting students more effectively and preventing such tragedies,” the report further said.

(With PTI Inputs)











