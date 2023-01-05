Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the energy portfolio, held a meeting with trade union representatives

Maharashtra Power Companies’ Staff Call off Strike After ‘No Privatization’ Assurance

Mumbai: Employees of three state-owned power companies in Maharashtra called off their strike on Wednesday evening, hours after they stopped work as part of a three-day agitation launched in support of their demands, following an assurance from the government that the utilities will not be privatized, fulfilling a key demand.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the energy portfolio, held a meeting with trade union representatives and later said the government had no intention to privatize state-run power utilities.

The decision to call off the stir was announced by Sanjay Thakur, president of the Subordinate Engineers Association, one of the unions participating in the 72-hour-long strike that started on Tuesday midnight over a host of demands, following the meeting with Fadnavis.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (Mahavitaran or MSEDCL), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (Mahapareshan) and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Ltd (Mahanirmiti) are the state-owned power firms whose employees, numbering more than 80,000, had gone on the strike.

Fadnavis said a “communication gap” between the state government and agitating trade unions led to the stir.

“If a meeting had taken place between the state government and trade union representatives earlier, the strike wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

The deputy CM said the state government doesn’t want any state-run company to be privatised.

“One private company (belonging to Adani group) has applied for ‘parallel distribution licence’. I want to make it clear that we are not supporting privatisation of these (power) companies,” he said.

“We will not privatize Mahavitran (state-run power distribution firm) on the lines of Odisha and Delhi. In case grant of parallel licence (to Adani group company) impacts MSEDCL’s finances, the government shall support MSEDCL in submission before (state power regulator) MERC to ensure their interests are protected,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

In November last year, Adani Electricity Navi Mumbai Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Transmission, had applied to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for a parallel licence for power distribution under the jurisdiction of Mahavitaran in Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Taloja and Uran areas (located in Mumbai and its surrounding areas). No decision has been taken yet on the application.

(With PTI Inputs)



