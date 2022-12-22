Maharashtra has also stepped-up whole genome sequencing. The state health department also directed districts to send samples that have tested positive for Covid-19 to seven laboratories.

Server Down At Mumbai Airport: Passengers Stranded As Check-Ins For All Airlines Impacted

Mumbai: Owing to the sudden Covid surge in China and other parts of the world, the Maharashtra government, as a precautionary measure, on Thursday decided to conduct random testing of international passengers in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune airports from Monday. Addressing the assembly, the State health minister Tanaji Sawant said, “It is advised that people should maintain social distancing. Children and those above 60 should wear masks at public places.”

“A total of 95 percent of vaccination has been done in Maharashtra, no need to panic. Mask is not mandatory. Instructions have been given to all local authorities to conduct review meetings,” he further added.

The state has also stepped-up whole genome sequencing. The state health department also directed districts to send samples that have tested positive for Covid-19 to seven laboratories.

Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, told The Indian Express “We are stepping up whole genome sequencing. Each district will have a nodal officer who will send the positive samples to the coordinating officials in Maharashtra.”

Meanwhile, the Centre has also issued directives on COVID-19. According to the order issued by the Centre 2 percent of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo COVID tests at the airport on arrival. Such passengers to be identified by the airline, will be allowed to leave the airport after giving sample. Samples testing positive will be sent for genome sequencing.

Covid19 | MoCA to ensure 2% of the total passengers in a flight undergo Covid tests at the airport on arrival; Such passengers to be identified by the airline, will be allowed to leave the airport after giving sample. Samples testing positive will be sent for genome sequencing. pic.twitter.com/umEB34Y6Ep — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation and urged all to wear mask in crowded public places, ramp up testing and focus on genomic sequencing. During the review meeting, he said the ‘precaution dose’ must be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.



