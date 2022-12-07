Maharashtra trucks attacked in Karnataka, Shiva Sena Men Retaliate

The violence took place near Hirebagewadi, 24 km from Belagavi, with Vedike activists pelting stones at the buses.

Police detain workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, at Hire Bagewadi in Belagavi

Mumbai/Bengaluru: The ongoing border dispute took an ugly turn on Tuesday morning after six trucks from Maharashtra were allegedly attacked by Kannada Rakshana Vedike upon entering Karnataka in Belagavi district. The violence took place near Hirebagewadi, 24 km from Belagavi, with Vedike activists pelting stones at the buses. This comes in the wake of the Karnataka government’s prohibitory orders barring a two-member team of Maharashtra ministers from entering the district.

Reacting to this incident, Shiv Sena workers too showed their anger by defacing four Karnataka state transport buses near Pune. The inter-state border issue is to be presented before the Supreme Court shortly today.

Watch: Police detain workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike

Political lines have been drawn out already as the NCP has given an “ultimatum” to the Karnataka government to stop the violence. He said there was “a limit to Maharashtra’s patience”. Pawar blamed Bommai for instigating the border crisis and said the Centre needed to step in.

It is noteworthy here that both Maharashtra and Karnataka are under BJP rule at the moment. In order to prevent the matter from further escalation, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis called Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to condemn the violence.

Blame-Game, Politics Begin

As the border tensions flared up on Tuesday the blame game too started soon with BJP and the opposition started trading barbs with NCP’s ally Shiv Sena launching a blistering attack on the Maharashtra government. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “If Maharashtra rises, it will be difficult for the government.” He added, “Where is the chief minister? How can he watch Maharashtra being insulted? This is a weak government. Even today, the only retaliation has come from the Shiv Sena.”



