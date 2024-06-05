NationalPolitics

Maharashtra Weather Changes As Monsoon Arrives, City Receives Heavy Rainfall

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 5, 2024
0 68 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Maharashtra Weather Changes As Monsoon Arrives, City Receives Heavy Rainfall

live

For all the latest hyperlocal, national and international news, stay tuned to India.com…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Maharashtra Weather Changes As Monsoon Arrives, City Receives Heavy Rainfall

Breaking News Live Updates: The Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 have been announced and while BJP-led NDA has failed to achieve their goal of 400 seats, they, along with NDA, have been able to touch the mark of majority. The INDIA Bloc at 232 seats, have put up a great fight but it is the NDA which will be forming the government at the centre. INDIA Bloc, the NDA and the BJP Cabinet meeting is expected to take place today; for all the latest hyperlocal, local, national and international news updates, stay tuned to India.com…




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 5, 2024
0 68 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Mumbai Ka King Kaun? Uddhav Sena Leads In City, Shinde Losing Original Shiv Sena Battle

June 4, 2024

INDIA Bloc To Cross Majority Mark In Lok Sabha Election Results 2024? Political Alliance Shocks BJP, Defies Exit Poll Predictions

June 4, 2024

Who Is Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid? Jailed Independent Candidate Who Defeated Omar Abdullah From Baramulla LS Seat

June 4, 2024

For the Future of Indian Girls, Leading Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan Sing India’s Own Period Song, in Partnership with Whisper

June 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow