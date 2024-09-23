MAHE Researchers Ranked Among the Top 2% Globally for 2024 in Prestigious Citation Database

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is thrilled to announce that 36 of its eminent researchers have been recognized among the top 2% of scientists worldwide, as per the latest citation rankings. This recognition, which honors their outstanding contributions to global research during the previous year, is based on the “August 2024 data update for Updated Science-Wide Author Databases of Standardized Citation Indicators,” released by renowned scholar Prof. John P.A. Ioannidis on September 16, 2024. Additionally, six distinguished MAHE researchers have been lauded for their remarkable career contributions to their respective fields.

This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication, innovation, and excellence of MAHE’s academic community. In comparison, 19 of the university’s researchers were honored in 2023, marking a significant rise in the number of scholars recognized this year.

The list, offers a transparent evaluation of citation metrics, including h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, and citations across different authorship roles. It highlights the global impact and significant contributions of researchers worldwide, placing MAHE’s researchers at the forefront of academic excellence.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, expressed his immense pride on this recognition, “This is a remarkable achievement for MAHE and a reflection of our researchers relentless pursuit of knowledge. Their hard work and dedication not only elevate the university’s standing but also push the boundaries of global research and innovation. We are committed to supporting pioneering research and fostering a thriving academic environment.”

The six researchers recognized for their career contributions are:

Dr. Unnikrishnan (KMC Mangalore, MAHE)

Dr. Srinivas Mutalik (MCOPS, MAHE Manipal)

Dr. Shashidhar Acharya (MCODS, MAHE Manipal)

Dr. Satheesha B. Nayak (DBMS, MAHE Manipal)

Dr. Kulmani Mehar (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Ranjeet Kumar Mishra (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

The following are the other researchers recognized for their contributions in 2023:

Dr. Raja Selvaraj (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Ramesh Vinayagam (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Nithesh Naik (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Thivaharan Varadavenkatesan (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Shiva Kumar (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Tanweer Ali (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Nitin Joseph (KMC Mangalore, MAHE)

Dr. P. Dinesha (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. U. Raghavendra (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Prasanna Mithra (KMC Mangalore, MAHE)

Dr. Ravilla Dilli (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Choudhari Rajashekhar (MIT Bangalore, MAHE)

Dr. Nirmal Mazumder (MSLS, MAHE)

Dr. Vakkalakula Sreenivasulu Bharath (MIT Bangalore, MAHE)

Dr. Dhanya Sunil (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Mohammad Hifz Ur Rahman (MTMC, MAHE)

Dr. Usha Y. Nayak (MCOPS, Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Nithin Kumar (KMC Mangalore, MAHE)

Dr. Chythra R. Rao (KMC Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Rekha Thapar (KMC Mangalore, MAHE)

Dr. Bhageerathy Reshmi (MCHP, MAHE)

Dr. K. Devaraja (KMC Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Sajan D. George (DAMP, MAHE)

Dr. S. Varadharajan (MIT Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Vinod C. Nayak (KMC Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. Kavitha Saravu (KMC Manipal, MAHE)

Dr. E. Dawson Varughese (MCH, MAHE)

Dr. Ashwin Kamath (KMC Mangalore, MAHE)

Dr. Ramesh Holla (KMC Mangalore, MAHE)

Dr. Jagadish Rao Padubidri (KMC Mangalore, MAHE)

The full list of recognized researchers is available in the publicly accessible citation database, reinforcing MAHE’s position as a leader in research excellence. The university’s growing representation in these rankings underscores its commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and contributing to the global scientific community.

As MAHE continues to excel in academic research, this prestigious recognition serves as inspiration for future generations of scholars. The university remains dedicated to addressing global challenges and advancing knowledge that benefits society at large.

For further details, the complete list of recognized scholars can be accessed here.