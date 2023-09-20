MAHE’s 4th National Conference on Youth in Social Change: Empowering Youth for Global Impact

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its 4th National Conference on Youth in Social Change, held on September 17, 2023, at the picturesque MAHE Manipal campus. This remarkable event brought together more than 600 participants, including dynamic young leaders, change-makers, and passionate advocates of social change from across the nation. They congregated under the compelling theme, “Youth Catalysts for Global Impact: Unleashing the Power of SDGs.” Notably, this conference was an integral part of the Youth 20 (Y20) event, representing the G20s dedicated youth engagement group.

MAHEs 4th National Conference on Youth in Social Change: Empowering Youth for Global Impact

The conference commenced with the inauguration by Dr. Ranjan R Pai, President of MAHE Trust and Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group. We were honored to have Mr. Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister, grace the event as the Guest of Honor. He, in his address, passionately emphasized the significance of driving economic contributions at the grassroots level. He urged budding entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in tier 2 and 3 cities, echoing the visionary approach of TMA Pai in building the Manipal University campus on barren land in Manipal.

The conference featured a captivating keynote address by Mrs. Ashraf Patel from Pravah and ComMutiny – The Youth Collective. Plenary sessions included prominent speakers such as Mrs. Alina Alam from Mitti Cafe and Mrs. Anupama Muhuri from CRY – Child Rights and You. Their insights and perspectives left an indelible impact on all participants.

The 4th National Conference on Youth in Social Change served as a dynamic platform for thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and interactive sessions on youth engagement and social change topics. It provided a valuable opportunity for participants to share their experiences, ideas, and innovative solutions to address pressing social issues.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Manipal, extended a warm welcome to all attendees and provided a comprehensive overview of the conference. Dr. H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, Manipal, presided over the event and shared his valuable insights on the role of youth in driving social change. Dr. Praveen Kumar, the organizing secretary of the conference, delivered a vote of thanks. The conference also witnessed the presence of key figures like Dr. Anup Naha, Convenor, Dr. Abhishek Chaturvedi, Co-Convenor, and student secretaries Ms. Pallavi Kamath and Mr. Naveen.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

MAHE is recognized as a leading quality academic and education service provider and has significantly contributed to continuously improving the standards and penetration of higher education in India. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has, as its genesis, an enthralling story of a genius, the late Dr. T. M. A. Pai who had the vision of making society rid of the three major ills of illiteracy, ill health, and poverty. It provides a great variety of graduate and postgraduate skill enhancement educational courses covering several important disciplines like medicine, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, allied health, management, communication, life sciences, hotel administration, etc. through its 28 Professional Higher Education institutions. It has world class academic and research departments in Statistics, Commerce, Geopolitics & International Relations, European Studies, Philosophy & Humanities, Atomic & Molecular Physics, etc. Over 40,000 students from all over the world pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in diverse subjects. The finest of infrastructure facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, well-equipped laboratories, and dedicated and competent faculty have enabled MAHE to be recognized as Institution of Eminence status by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The University has two Off-Campus centres, one each at Mangalore and Bangalore, One Medical College with TATA Group at Jamshedpur and two Off-Shore campuses, one in Dubai (UAE) and the other in Melaka (Malaysia).

For further information log on to: manipal.edu/mu.html.

Like this: Like Loading...