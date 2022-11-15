Mahesh Babu Father, Superstar Krishna Dies Almost 2 Months After His Mother Death

Telugu superstar Krishna was 79 when he took his last breath on Tuesday at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was superstar Mahesh Babu’s father who lost his mom in September this year. RIP!

Mahesh Babu’s Father, Superstar Krishna Dies Almost 2 Months After His Mother’s Death

Mahesh Babu’s father dies: Telugu superstar Krishna died aged 79 on Tuesday at a hospital in Hyderabad. The actor was admitted to the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday due to respiratory issues. He also suffered a cardiac arrest after which he was revived by the doctor. Krishna, who was Telugu star Mahesh Babu‘s father, breathed his last at around 2 am on Tuesday. The news of his death has left the Telugu film industry in shock.

Twitter is abuzz with condolences and trends in the name of superstar Krishna who was a popular star in the film industry. As reported by India Today, the doctor revived him after 20 minutes of CPR on Monday night when he was rushed to the hospital. However, his health started deteriorating again and he died during the wee hours of Tuesday.

While the friends and the fans are dealing with the loss, it’s devastating for Mahesh Babu and his family who were already trying to come to terms with the loss of their mother, Indira Devi. The actor’s mother passed away in September 2022. The details regarding Krishna’s funeral and last rites are yet to be announced.

WHO WAS SUPERSTAR KRISHNA?

While he was popularly known as Krishna, the actor’s full name was Ghattamaneni Sia Rama Krishna Murthy. He was born to Ghattamaneni Raghavayya Chowdary and Nagaratnamma in May 1943. He acted in over 350 films in his career spanning five decades. Krishna was first married to Indira Devi and later, he got married to Vijaya Nirmala. His second wife passed away in the year 2019 while Indira Devi died earlier this year.

Krishna is survived by four kids – Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshani. His second son, Ramesh Babu, also died in January 2022. Regarded as one of the highest-paid actors of his time, Krishna worked in the National Award-winning film Pandanti Kapuram which was released in the year 1972. His other notable works in the Telugu film industry include Alluri Seetharama Raju, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777, Simhasanam, and Anna Thammudu. He also ventured into politics but decided to stay away from it in the year 2012.

May his soul rest in peace!



