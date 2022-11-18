Mahesh Babu Gets Emotional During Third Day Ritual After Father Krishnas Demise

Mahesh Babu offers prayers to his late father and superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna on the third day of demise.

Mahesh Babu Gets Emotional During Third Day Ritual After Father Krishna’s Demise



Mahesh Babu and his family hosted a prayer gathering for Ghattamaneni Krishna on Thursday. The people from the industry along with some close friends and family paid their condolences to the late superstar. Mahesh Babu’s brother Ramesh Babu and his family joined the prayer meeting. The pictures from the prayer meeting were shared online wherein the brothers posed together in one of them. Social media users are sending the Ghattamaneni family their best wishes and condolences.

MAHESH BHATT AND FAMILY PAY LAST TRIBUTE TO LATE SUPERSTAR KRISHNA

The Telugu Film Producers Council had previously said that all film-related events would be postponed on Wednesday and that business would be closed out of respect for the late actor Krishna. A day after being admitted to the hospital for a heart arrest, the 79-year-old passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Krishna was regarded as the first superstar of Telugu cinema.

Mahesh Babu plans to erect a monument in honour of the Superstar and his father Krishna, as per several reports. His awards, letters, movie posters, National Award medal, and personal effects will be shown at the memorial. Mahesh Babu also intends to erect a statue of Superstar Krishna at the memorial’s entrance.



