Mahindra University, National Academy of Construction (NAC), and Pre-Engineered Structures Society of India (PSI) Sign MoU for Sustainable Future in Construction

July 25, 2024
Mahindra University, the National Academy of Construction (NAC), and the Pre-Engineered Structures Society of India (PSI) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at building a sustainable future for the construction sector.

The MoU signing ceremony, held on the premises of Mahindra University on July 19, 2024, was guided by Mr. P. Madhusudhana Reddy, Director General of NAC, and graced by the presence of esteemed guests including Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University; Mr. Prasad, President of PSI; Mr. Shekar Reddy, Chairman of CII-Telangana; Eng. M. Raji Reddy, Director of NAC; Prof. Visalakshi Talakokula, Assistant Dean, Mahindra University; and Dr. Hari Prasad, Head of Mahindra University’s Civil Engineering Department. Distinguished guests also included Prof. B. K. Chakravarthy, Dean of School Innovation, Mahindra University, Mr. Muralidhar, Senior Faculty of NAC, Mr. Satyanarayan, MD of Inventaa, Prof. Kameshwara Rao Emeritus professor JNTU Hyd; Dr. Padmaja Gokaraju, VP of Kirby, Mr. Raj Kumar, MD of Dhrumataru, Mr. Suresh Kovvuri, MD of Edutech, Mr. Ram Babu, PSI Secretary.

According to Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University, “This MoU represents a crucial step towards achieving excellence in construction and engineering education in India. We are committed to working together to bridge the skill gap and develop a skilled workforce that can contribute to the nations infrastructure development.”

P. Madhusudhana Reddy, Director General of NAC said, “This collaboration between NAC, Mahindra University, and PSI represents a shared vision for a sustainable future in construction. By combining our strengths, we can drive innovation and create impactful solutions that meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.”

The collaboration will involve analysing industry needs and offering targeted certificate courses and postgraduate diploma programs. By combining academic rigor with industry expertise, this initiative aims to develop a skilled workforce prepared to address the challenges of modern infrastructure development and contribute to a sustainable future.

