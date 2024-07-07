NationalPolitics

Mahua Moitra Booked For Derogatory Social Media Post On NCW Chief

She had made a remark reacting to the videos of the NCW chief meeting women injured in the stampede at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her alleged “derogatory” remarks in a social media post directed at National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma.

TMC’s Krishnanagar MP had made a remark reacting to the videos of the NCW chief meeting women injured in the stampede at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

In a video posted on X showing Rekha Sharma’s arrival at the stampede site, Moitra wrote, “She is too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas.”

However, the post was later deleted by her.

In response, the NCW posted on X: “The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman’s right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.”

The FIR against Mahua Moitra has been registered by the Cyber ​​Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell under Section 79 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of the recently implemented criminal law.

The original post showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.







