Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Not Being Part of Hera Pheri 3: ‘Main Khud Bahut Dukhi Hun’

Hera Pheri 3: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is trending number one on Google as fans are upset with him for backing out from Hera Pheri. He broke the hearts of every Bollywood fan as the audience won’t see his ironic comedy in the film. The camaraderie between Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar is something we still talk about and watch. Unfortunately, Kartik Aaryan will now be stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar as Raju. Recently, at an event, Akshay Kumar broke the silence on not being a part of Hera Pheri franchise. “Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

Akshay Kumar got emotional with a heavy heart as he expressed gratitude towards his fans who wants him back in the film as Raju. Akshay continued, “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with teh fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out”.

“Kal hi ki baat hai, mai dekh raha tha that ‘No Raju No Hera Pheri’. As much as hurt they are, I myself am hurt. It’s a very sad thing but at the same time, unhone is baat ko trend karaya, thank you very much. Mai bata nahi sakta, mere fans jo hai wo, unki pagal pan ki intehaan toh bohot upar tak hai. Bohot pyaar karte hai mujhe wo log. I apologize to them that I won’t be doing Hera Pheri,” Akshay Kumar concluded.



