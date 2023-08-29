Maison D’ Auraine Exclusively Launches Dutch Haircosmetics Brand, Keune in India

Maison D’ Auraine, a conglomerate with a bouquet of the most revolutionary, innovative and luxury brands in the hair, beauty & personal care under its umbrella launches the premium Dutch haircosmetics brand, Keune in India. With over 100 years of legacy in the hair care industry, Keune, a family-owned Dutch brand is recognized worldwide for its innovative products and high-quality ingredients. With this exclusive launch, Maison D’ Auraine has strengthened its commitment to bringing world-class scientifically-backed sustainable and innovative products that drive tangible results.

Mr. Arpit Jain, Founder & MD of Maison D Auraine and Mr Eelco Keune, CEO of Keune Haircosmetics

Driven by the purpose of creating a world where everybody feels empowered, Keune’s line of curated avant-garde progressive solutions for hair have been developed using the latest technology and are designed to meet unique needs. The extensive product portfolio includes luxe colour treatment solutions, rejuvenating care essentials like shampoos & conditioners manufactured using a five-mineral complex and a versatile collection of affordable and premium hair styling staples designed to nourish and tame versatile hair types.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr. Aprit Jain, Founder & MD of Maison D’ Auraine said, “We are thrilled to launch Keune in India and bring its high-quality hair care products to our customers. Keunes commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices aligns with our values, and we are excited to partner with them to offer our consumers in India and our salon partners a range of hair essentials that are innovative, sustainable and effective. Today, Indian consumers are keen to experience premium products from global brands. In line with this idea, we intend to continue to expand our product offerings and foster more such collaborations with international brands to cater to the diverse requirements of our customers. The idea is to democratise beauty and personal care space by making international products available to our Indian consumers by partnering with leading brands across continents.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Eelco Keune, CEO of Keune Haircosmetics said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Maison D Auraine for our foray into the vibrant Indian market. This partnership is not just about products; its about shared values. With Keunes 100-year-old legacy, this collaboration gains an added layer of significance. Our shared commitment to social responsibility and sustainable beauty makes this collaboration truly special. Together, we look forward to offering Indian hair dressers & consumers innovative and high-quality haircare solutions that reflect our dedication to excellence.”

Keune, being a global leader in professional haircare products recently attained B Corp™ certification, underscoring the companys dedication to environmental sustainability, ethical business practices, and social responsibility. With this strong commitment to engaging in sustainably responsible practices, the 100% cruelty-free and vegan brand has bolstered its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, using recycled materials in its packaging, and sourcing ingredients responsibly.

Acknowledging the significance of skill development within the beauty industry, Maison D’ Auraine actively organises trainings, seminars, and educational conferences for its salon partners & hair dressers. Enabling the hair dresser community and creating seamless processes & efficiency across product portfolio for different markets.

These initiatives span both metro and non-metro cities, aimed at building capabilities and nurturing talent. The Keune product portfolio is exclusively available through Maison D’Auraine at 25000+ premium salons across India.

About Maison D’ Auraine

Maison D Auraine, a pioneering conglomerate founded in 2014, stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the beauty and wellness landscape through its innovative and sustainable approach. With an impressive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, including GK Hair, pH, and the upcoming launch of 100-year-old Dutch legacy Keune Haircosmetics, Maison D Auraine is committed to delivering excellence in haircare and beyond. The brand’s dedication to clean, cruelty-free products is reinforced by cutting-edge research at its Research & Development Centers in India and Europe.

The conglomerate has collaborations with over 10,000 premium salons across 250 Indian cities underlining its expansive reach and commitment to democratizing luxury beauty. The company aims to boost its collaborations to 25,000+ salons across India, with a plan to reach 18,000+ pin codes in the forthcoming year. Maison D Auraines decade-long journey is a testament to its unwavering values of innovation, sustainability, and empowerment through beauty.

