Home

News

Maitree Express Services Between Kolkata-Dhaka Suspended till Tuesday Amid Violent Protests in Bangladesh

Additionally, the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express was also cancelled on Sunday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata: The services of Maitree Express, connecting Kolkata with Bangladesh capital Dhaka, will continue to remain suspended till Tuesday, Eastern Railway said, citing operational reasons.

The decision comes amid violent protests in Bangladesh over a quota system in government jobs, which has claimed over 100 lives so far.

Services of the train have been halted since Saturday, officials said.

Additionally, the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express was also cancelled on Sunday.

Security beefed up at India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya: BSF

Security was beefed up at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya to prevent illegal immigration in view of the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country, a BSF official said on Monday. Named ‘Ops Alert’, it is an exercise to ensure effective border domination and management, Inspector General (IG) of BSF’s Meghalaya Frontier Harbax Singh Dhillon said.

“So far, the BSF has facilitated the entry of 574 Indian students, 435 Nepal students, and eight students from Bhutan through the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP) in East Khasi Hills district,” he said.

“Additionally, 18 students entered today through the Kilapara ICP in West Garo Hills district,” he added.

Dhillon said BSF personnel have been directed to extend all possible assistance to the students at the border, by providing them with drinking water, food and medical assistance, besides help to travel home.











