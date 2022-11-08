New Delhi: As the country is appreciating every move to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its commitment towards a sustainable future, India’s Ministry of Power has brought major amendments

Capped Service Charges, Time Of The Day Rate, Solar Hours Discount: Major Amendments To EV Charging Rules

New Delhi: As the country is appreciating every move to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its commitment towards a sustainable future, India’s Ministry of Power has brought major amendments to Guidelines and Standards dated for Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles. The three main changes that have been brought in are:

Public charging stations shall have the feature of the prepaid collection of service charges with the time of the day rates and discounts for solar hours.

A committee under Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to recommend to the state government the ceiling limit of service charges to be levied.

This committee shall also recommend a “time of the day rate ” for service charges as well as the discount to be given for charging during solar hours.

The Guidelines and Standards dated for Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles were issued in January this year with the aim of enabling faster adoption of electric vehicles and providing affordable tariff, chargeable from charging station operators and electric vehicle owners. Earlier, several firms had raised concerns regarding certain states levying high service charges which affect both the supplier and the consumer. These amendments could be seen as the government’s move to expedite the pace of setting up EV charging stations across the country.

In most cases, the electricity for a public charging station (PCS) will be provided at a concessional rate by the state or central governments. Hence, a service charge would be levied over the same.

The government plans roll out of PCS in large scale in:

Mega cities having a population of above 4 million as per the census 2011, all existing expressways and crucial highways connecting these mega cities.

Big cities such as state capitals, union territory headquarters and important highways connected with these cities.

India has set a 2030 target to achieve 30 per cent private cars, 70 per cent commercial vehicles, 40 per cent buses and 80 per cent two and three-wheelers on roads. Lack of proper charging infrastructure is one of the reasons why the EV sales across the country is moving in a sluggish pace.



