Major Earthquake To Jolt Himalayas Soon? Here Is What Scientists Say (Image: Pixabay, representational)

Delhi: Waking up to dangling fans, swinging beds and vibrating water bottles, several left their homes in the late hours of November 9 in India and Nepal. An earthquake of 6.6 on richter scale jolted Nepal on Wednesday, and tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand. The strong earthquake had killed 6 people in Nepal while various videos of the tremors emerged from Delhi-NCR. This earthquake caused massive destruction in the country bringing back memories from the devastating tragedy of April 2015 when thousands lost their lives and several were uprooted from their homes.

Such major events often trigger the question if another earthquake awaits?

ANOTHER EARTHQUAKE IN HIMALAYA?

Scientists on Wednesday said there is a strong possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region. According to a report by news agency PTI, Senior geophysicist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Ajay Paul said the Himalayas have come into existence as a result of a collision between Indian and Eurasian plates.

Due to constant pressure of the Eurasian plate on the Indian plate, strained energy accumulating under it keeps releasing itself from time to time in the form of earthquakes, Paul said.

“Occurrence of earthquakes due to accumulation of strained energy under the Himalayas is a normal and relentless process. The entire Himalayan region is highly vulnerable to tremors and the strong possibility of a major earthquake is always there,” Paul said.

The magnitude of future earthquake might be of seven or more on the richter scale, he added.

Paul, however, said the release of strained energy or an earthquake cannot be predicted. “No one knows when it would happen. It may happen the next moment, the next month or after 100 years,” he said.

TIMELINE OF HIMALAYAN EARTHQUAKES

Four major earthquakes were recorded in the Himalayan region over the past 150 years, including the tremors in Shillong in 1897, in Kangra in 1905, in Bihar-Nepal in 1934 and in Assam in 1950. Despite these pieces of information, nothing can be said about the frequency of earthquakes, according to scientists.

An earthquake occurred in Uttarkashi in 1991 followed by one in Chamoli in 1999 and one in Nepal in 2015.

NEED TO BE EARTHQUAKE READY

In the wake of the recent earthquake, Paul also underlined the need for better preparation to minimise the damage to life and property. The constructions should be earthquake resistant, people should be made aware of what can be done by way of preparations before earthquakes, at the time of their occurrence and after they have happened, Paul said.

Mock drills should be conducted at least once every year, he said, adding that if these things are done, the damages by an earthquake can be reduced by 99.99 per cent.

Citing the example of Japan, Paul said due to its better preparedness, the country does not suffer much damage to life and property despite being constantly hit by medium intensity earthquakes.

Around 60 earthquake observatories have been set up in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to register seismic movements round the clock, he said.



