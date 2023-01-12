Major Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata

- Home
massive fire broke out in Kolkata’s Jhupri Market on Thursday. Police personnel and fire brigade officials are present on the spot and the dousing operation is currently underway.
Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in Kolkata’s Jhupri Market on Thursday. Police personnel and fire brigade officials are present on the spot and the dousing operation is currently underway. Visuals from the site show firefighters spraying water on the blaze to bring it under control.
“The cause of the fire is being investigated. The fire is under control now, there is some pocket fire at some places but the fire engines are engaged in extinguishing the fire,” West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose told the media.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Jhupri Market, Kolkata; police and fire tenders are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/E2LutX7CP1
— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023
Published Date: January 12, 2023 10:31 AM IST
Updated Date: January 12, 2023 10:35 AM IST
