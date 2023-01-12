National

Major Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata

admin
Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in Kolkata’s Jhupri Market on Thursday. Police personnel and fire brigade officials are present on the spot and the dousing operation is currently underway. Visuals from the site show firefighters spraying water on the blaze to bring it under control.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. The fire is under control now, there is some pocket fire at some places but the fire engines are engaged in extinguishing the fire,” West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose told the media.

Published Date: January 12, 2023 10:31 AM IST



Updated Date: January 12, 2023 10:35 AM IST





