Major Power Outage In Pakistan; Lahore, Karachi And Islamabad Without Electricity For Hours
A major power outage was reported in Pakistan and several cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi were left without electricity for hours.
New Delhi: A major power outage was reported in Pakistan and several cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi were left without electricity for hours. The massive power cut have been reported due to a grid failure as per initial reports.
“According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34 this morning, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system. System maintenance work is progressing rapidly,” Ministry of Energy of Pakistan was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI.
The two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped, according to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO). The company added that 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, are without power, Geo News reported.
Pakistan this month announced a new energy conservation plan as its fragile economy continues to struggle with multiple challenges including the country’s foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to alarmingly low levels.
Earlier in October last year, Pakistan experienced a major power breakdown that deprived large swathes of the country, including provincial capitals Karachi and Lahore, of electricity, for more than 12 hours.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 10:35 AM IST
Updated Date: January 23, 2023 10:46 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Nepali Girls Dancing to Kangana Ranaut’s London Thumakda is a Total New Vibe, Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralNepali Girls Dancing to Kangana Ranaut’s London Thumakda is a Total New Vibe, Watch Viral Video A video...
These Roads Are Hotspots In Delhi For Deadly Crashes As Per Govt Report. Check List Here
[ad_1] Home News DelhiThese Roads Are Hotspots In Delhi For Deadly Crashes As Per Govt Report. Check List Here There...
Suhana Khan Looks Her Sexy Best at Dubai Events With Mom Gauri Khan And BFF Shanaya Kapoor
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentSuhana Khan Looks Her Sexy Best at Dubai Events With Mom Gauri Khan And BFF Shanaya Kapoor –...
After Vice President
[ad_1] Home News IndiaAfter Vice President’s Remark, CJI Defends ‘Basic Structure Doctrine’. Here’s What He Said The CJI, while addressing...
Juventus Fightback Twice to Hold Atalanta
[ad_1] Home SportsSerie A: Juventus Fightback Twice to Hold Atalanta Juventus showed their tenacity as they trailed behind twice but...
Tribal Family from MP Makes Iron from Pieces of Stone Using Traditional Scientific Process, Pics Go Viral
[ad_1] Home ViralMiracle? Tribal Family Makes Iron from Pieces of Stone Using Traditional Scientific Process, Pics Go Viral The family...
Average Rating